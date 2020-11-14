Left Menu
Soccer-UK government to host virtual meeting for game's stakeholders-BBC

Premier League clubs last month rejected plans put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United for radical changes to the league's structures and finances and said they would conduct their own review of the game. Issues that will also be discussed include calls for an independent regulator for the game and the potential return of fans, the report added.

14-11-2020
The UK government will host a virtual summit on Tuesday with Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden and other soccer stakeholders on the problems facing the game, the BBC reported on Friday. The Heads of England's Football Association (FA), Premier League, English Football League (EFL), Professional Footballers' Association and anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out are among those invited, along with supporters' representatives.

The meeting aims to bring stakeholders together following a turbulent period for English soccer, the BBC reported. FA Chairman Greg Clarke left his role earlier this week and stepped down from the FIFA Council after making inappropriate comments at a parliamentary committee meeting.

Several teams are affected financially due to the COVID-19 crisis that has prevented fans from attending games, with the EFL on Thursday agreeing for League One and League Two sides to receive a rescue package from the top-flight Premier League. Premier League clubs last month rejected plans put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United for radical changes to the league's structures and finances and said they would conduct their own review of the game.

Issues that will also be discussed include calls for an independent regulator for the game and the potential return of fans, the report added.

