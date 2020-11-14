Soccer-Brazil win but preparing for "war" against Uruguay

Left Menu
“We know that the games against Uruguay are always a war,” Marquinhos said after Brazil’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Venezuela. “We have to go there prepared because it will be a difficult game. “It will be a difficult game, Uruguay had an important win today but we know what we are capable of,” Brazilian midfielder Allan said.

Edinson Cavani scored after five minutes, Luis Suarez doubled their lead from the penalty spot early in the second half and Darwin Nunez rounded off the scoring in 73 minutes. Image Credit: ANI

Brazil and Uruguay both recorded victories in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday, setting up a meeting in Montevideo next week that Brazilian defender Marquinhos predicted would be another "war" between the old rivals. "We know that the games against Uruguay are always a war," Marquinhos said after Brazil's hard-fought 1-0 win over Venezuela.

"We have to go there prepared because it will be a difficult game. They are a strong side, with tradition, with quality, with a great defence. We are going to work over the next few days so we can go there and play well and win points away from home." They will face a side that is on a high after a comfortable 3-0 win away at Colombia.

Edinson Cavani scored after five minutes, Luis Suarez doubled their lead from the penalty spot early in the second half and Darwin Nunez rounded off the scoring in 73 minutes. The results leave Brazil at the top of the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022 as the only team to have won all three of their first games. Uruguay is fourth, with six points.

Although Brazil struggled to break down a solid Venezuelan defence, they are already expecting another slog in the autumn air of the Centenario stadium on Tuesday. "It will be a difficult game, Uruguay had an important win today but we know what we are capable of," Brazilian midfielder Allan said. The Everton player, however, was optimistic the Uruguayans will be more positive than the defensive Venezuelans and that will mean more chances and a better spectacle for fans watching at home.

"I think it will be a completely different game against Uruguay, they will come and play and that will leave spaces for our forwards to create."

