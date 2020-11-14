Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Forty-four players were yet to finish their opening round on Thursday when play was suspended at Augusta National Golf Club due to darkness and of those it was Johnson and Frittelli who joined Casey at the top of a jam-packed leaderboard.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 13:27 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. I couldn't look at a tennis court', Kyrgios resets during layoff

Nick Kyrgios was already considering taking a year off from tennis before the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the sport provided him with the "perfect" opportunity for a reset. The world number 45 last played a competitive match in early February in Acapulco after deciding to remain at home in Australia when the circuit resumed in Europe and North America. Golf: Johnson grabs share of Masters lead with first round completed

World number one Dustin Johnson was a model of precision as he moved into a three-way share of the lead with Englishman Paul Casey and South African Dylan Frittelli when the delayed first round of the Masters was completed on Friday. Forty-four players were yet to finish their opening round on Thursday when play was suspended at Augusta National Golf Club due to darkness and of those it was Johnson and Frittelli who joined Casey at the top of a jam-packed leaderboard. Marlins name Ng as MLB's first female general manager

The Miami Marlins have named Kim Ng as general manager, making her the first woman to hold such a position in Major League Baseball, the team said on Friday. Ng has worked as an executive in the MLB Commissioner's Office since 2011 as senior vice president of baseball operations and previously served as an assistant general manager for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. DeChambeau's Masters hopes in tatters after lost ball

Bryson DeChambeau's hopes of adding a Green Jacket to his U.S. Open trophy were in tatters after he incurred a lost ball in unusual circumstances during the second round at the Masters on Friday. Pre-tournament favourite DeChambeau was already a long way from the lead when he arrived at the par-four third (his 12th hole) at Augusta National. At 63, Langer poised to become oldest to make Masters cut

Double Masters champion Bernhard Langer is poised to make the halfway cut at the Masters at age 63 and supplant Gary Player as the oldest ever to qualify for the final two rounds. After shooting 68 73, Langer posted a three-under-par 141 score on Friday that left him equal 27th with half the field yet to complete the round at Augusta National. Giants WR Tate apologizes for 'unacceptable' actions

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate said Friday that he apologized to the team and takes full responsibility for what he termed "unacceptable" behavior that led to his one-game benching. Tate displayed frustration over his feelings that not enough passes were coming his way during a nationally televised 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 2. Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation: AIU

Kenya's former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been handed a two-year ban for anti-doping violations after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Manangoi, who will be ineligible to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics, was provisionally suspended in July and the AIU said his ban comes into effect from Dec. 22 2019 which was the date of the third "whereabouts failure". COVID-19 transmission risk very low in elite sports events, says UK doctor

The chances of transmission of COVID-19 during professional sports events are very low, a British doctor researching the impact of the disease told Reuters on Friday. Chris Orton, a research fellow at London's Chelsea and Westminster hospital, said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmission in the United Kingdom during a training session or live match. Golf: McIlroy needs record comeback to win Masters after poor start

Rory McIlroy will need a record comeback to win the Masters after falling 10 strokes off the first-round lead on Friday. Four-times major winner McIlroy looked completely out-of-sorts in posting a three-over-par 75 in ideal conditions for low scoring at Augusta National. Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. He was 84. His passing was announced Friday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CSA's administrative mess throws England tour in jeopardy

Cricket South Africas CSA refusal to recognise the interim board appointed to run the affairs of the embattled organisation has thrown in jeopardy Englands upcoming white-ball tour of the country. On Thursday, the CSAs Members Council decid...

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Fans are gradually getting disappointed due to lack of updates on One Punch Man Chapter 136. They have been waiting for it for a long time. The manga doesnt have regular release schedule but some chapters have been released within a few day...

Ukraine posts record jump in daily new coronavirus cases

Ukraine registered a record 12,524 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its health minister said on Saturday, up from 11,787 reported on Nov. 13.Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total number of confirmed infections to 52...

Acting an unforgiving profession, says Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee says it is important for budding actors to undergo proper training before joining the film industry as acting is a forgiving profession with no second chances. The actor said like any other profession, acting a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020