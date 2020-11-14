Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. I couldn't look at a tennis court', Kyrgios resets during layoff

Nick Kyrgios was already considering taking a year off from tennis before the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the sport provided him with the "perfect" opportunity for a reset. The world number 45 last played a competitive match in early February in Acapulco after deciding to remain at home in Australia when the circuit resumed in Europe and North America. Golf: Johnson grabs share of Masters lead with first round completed

World number one Dustin Johnson was a model of precision as he moved into a three-way share of the lead with Englishman Paul Casey and South African Dylan Frittelli when the delayed first round of the Masters was completed on Friday. Forty-four players were yet to finish their opening round on Thursday when play was suspended at Augusta National Golf Club due to darkness and of those it was Johnson and Frittelli who joined Casey at the top of a jam-packed leaderboard. Marlins name Ng as MLB's first female general manager

The Miami Marlins have named Kim Ng as general manager, making her the first woman to hold such a position in Major League Baseball, the team said on Friday. Ng has worked as an executive in the MLB Commissioner's Office since 2011 as senior vice president of baseball operations and previously served as an assistant general manager for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. DeChambeau's Masters hopes in tatters after lost ball

Bryson DeChambeau's hopes of adding a Green Jacket to his U.S. Open trophy were in tatters after he incurred a lost ball in unusual circumstances during the second round at the Masters on Friday. Pre-tournament favourite DeChambeau was already a long way from the lead when he arrived at the par-four third (his 12th hole) at Augusta National. At 63, Langer poised to become oldest to make Masters cut

Double Masters champion Bernhard Langer is poised to make the halfway cut at the Masters at age 63 and supplant Gary Player as the oldest ever to qualify for the final two rounds. After shooting 68 73, Langer posted a three-under-par 141 score on Friday that left him equal 27th with half the field yet to complete the round at Augusta National. Giants WR Tate apologizes for 'unacceptable' actions

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate said Friday that he apologized to the team and takes full responsibility for what he termed "unacceptable" behavior that led to his one-game benching. Tate displayed frustration over his feelings that not enough passes were coming his way during a nationally televised 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 2. Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation: AIU

Kenya's former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been handed a two-year ban for anti-doping violations after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Manangoi, who will be ineligible to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics, was provisionally suspended in July and the AIU said his ban comes into effect from Dec. 22 2019 which was the date of the third "whereabouts failure". COVID-19 transmission risk very low in elite sports events, says UK doctor

The chances of transmission of COVID-19 during professional sports events are very low, a British doctor researching the impact of the disease told Reuters on Friday. Chris Orton, a research fellow at London's Chelsea and Westminster hospital, said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmission in the United Kingdom during a training session or live match. Golf: McIlroy needs record comeback to win Masters after poor start

Rory McIlroy will need a record comeback to win the Masters after falling 10 strokes off the first-round lead on Friday. Four-times major winner McIlroy looked completely out-of-sorts in posting a three-over-par 75 in ideal conditions for low scoring at Augusta National. Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. He was 84. His passing was announced Friday by the Louisville Sports Commission.