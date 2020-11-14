Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Stroll ends Mercedes' streak with shock pole in Turkey

Mercedes never looked in contention while Stroll, whose father Lawrence owns the team, stepped up when it mattered as Racing Point made the right call to switch from wet to intermediate tyres. Stroll, who has come back from missing a race and testing positive for COVID-19, will be the first Canadian to start on pole since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 20:04 IST
Motor racing-Stroll ends Mercedes' streak with shock pole in Turkey

Canadian Lance Stroll celebrated an astonishing first Formula One pole position for Racing Point in a crazy weather-hit Turkish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Racing Point driver's shock result on the slippery surface ended a run of 14 successive poles for dominant champions Mercedes dating back to last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes never looked in contention while Stroll, whose father Lawrence owns the team, stepped up when it mattered as Racing Point made the right call to switch from wet to intermediate tyres.

Stroll, who has come back from missing a race and testing positive for COVID-19, will be the first Canadian to start on pole since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve. "I can't put it into words right now. I'm shocked. I didn't expect to be here," said Stroll, who greeted his pole with shouts of 'let's go, let's go' over the team radio.

"I had the confidence in the car and I just nailed pretty much every corner. It's such a nice way to bounce back after a few rough weeks, so it feels really good. "It's a special moment for me, one of the biggest highlights of my career."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen joined Stroll on the front row, a disappointment for the Dutchman after topping the timesheets in every practice session even if the Friday lap times were largely irrelevant. "When you are first all the time and come out second it's not what you want to do. I just hope we have a good race tomorrow," he said.

Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez qualified third, dropping back after taking provisional pole on the intermediate tyres before Stroll's flying lap. Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth for a race that looks set to seal his seventh title, with team mate and sole title rival Valtteri Bottas ninth.

Bottas must score at least eight points more than Hamilton to remain in mathematical contention with three races remaining after Sunday. If his chances of doing that appeared to have receded, the slippery conditions caused by the rain and newly-laid asphalt left plenty of uncertainty hanging over Sunday with neither Mercedes driver looking comfortable on track. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Mark Potter and Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Prince Charles celebrates 72nd birthday

Britains Prince Charles celebrated his 72nd birthday Saturday following an eventful year that saw him contract the coronavirus and his son Prince Harry step down from official royal duties. Gun salutes would normally be fired from Londons G...

Delhi Police Commissioner visits duty points, staff residential colonies to greet them on Diwali

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday visited various duty points and police staff residential colonies in the national capital to greet them on the occasion of Diwali, according to an official statement. Shrivastava visite...

40-yr-old man kills himself after shooting at wife in Ghaziabad

A 40-year-old transporter allegedly shot at his wife, critically injuring her, and then fatally shot himself in the head in the Shalimar Garden area here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night around 10 pm at the ...

Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a historic step and select a woman to head the Pentagon for the first time, shattering one of the few remaining barriers to women in the department and the presidential Cabinet. Michele Flournoy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020