Soccer-Man Utd fight back against City for derby draw in Women's Super League

Manchester United came back from two goals down to seal a 2-2 draw over rivals Manchester City at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday, retaining their top spot in England's Women's Super League. Forward Chloe Kelly gave City an early lead when the 22-year-old flicked the ball from close range amid chaos in the United box following a corner and midfielder Laura Coombs doubled their lead before the break with a long-distance goal.

Casey Stoney's United, however, bounced back in the second half when new signing Tobin Heath halved the deficit with a 54th-minute goal, capitalising on an error from City who tried to play from the back. The U.S. international cut inside from the left side before firing into the top corner of the near post.

Scottish forward Kirsty Hanson found the equaliser 20 minutes later, volleying home a rebound after her first-time effort was blocked by goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck. Gareth Taylor's City remain fifth in the league standings on 12 points, five behind leaders United, who are unbeaten this season.