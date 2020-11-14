Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Scotland beat Italy 28-17 to extend winning streak

A visibly fired-up Italy led 11-7 at half time, through two penalties from the 20 year-old fly half Paolo Garbisi and a sparkling counter-attacking try finished off by Matteo Minozzi. Scotland had scored the game's first try as Duhan van der Merwe cut a sharp line in from his wing to cross untouched, but the visitors looked shaken at times in the first half by Italy's combative defence.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 20:43 IST
Rugby-Scotland beat Italy 28-17 to extend winning streak

Scotland dug deep to overcome Italy 28-17 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, coming from behind through tries from Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings and George Turner to record a fifth successive win for coach Gregor Townsend. A visibly fired-up Italy led 11-7 at half time, through two penalties from the 20 year-old fly half Paolo Garbisi and a sparkling counter-attacking try finished off by Matteo Minozzi.

Scotland had scored the game's first try as Duhan van der Merwe cut a sharp line in from his wing to cross untouched, but the visitors looked shaken at times in the first half by Italy's combative defence. Duncan Weir, standing in for the injured Finn Russell and Adam Hastings, had a mixed afternoon with a disallowed try and some haphazard passes, but his kicking from hand and at goal kept Scotland in touch during Italy's dominance of the middle period.

Garbisi looked assured in a promising afternoon for Italy's young players, with Jacopo Trulla twice crunching Scottish star Stuart Hogg and 22 year-old prop Danilo Fischetti a menace at the breakdown. Both sides are known more for their attacking flair than careful game management, and after gesturing towards disciplined play in a cagey opening period they reverted to thrilling type.

Immediately after van der Merwe's sharp score, centre Marco Zanon burst through for Italy and sparked a series off offloads down the left touchline that ended in the Wasps fullback Minozzi crossing the line in the game's standout moment. For all that thrilling attack and muscular defence, however, it was a depressingly familiar finish to the game for Italy as their fitness seemed to dwindle and Scotland began to wrest control through driving mauls and close carrying.

Italy in theory next face Fiji on Nov. 21, in a fixture that could be in doubt given the outbreak of COVID-19 in the latter camp that saw their match against France cancelled. Scotland are due to take on France on Nov. 22, in a repeat of the dramatic Murrayfield clash in March that saw a Mohamed Haouas red card end the visitors' Grand Slam dreams.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases,2,494 recoveries Eds: Adds Minister's statement

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 7.56 lakh and total fatalities to 11,466. The active cases stood at 17,154, even as discharges outnumbered new cas...

Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America as mudslide buries 10 in Guatemala

As Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America, eight people were killed or reported missing in a landslide in Guatemala, authorities said on Saturday, in the latest disaster triggered by this years unprecedented hurricane season.Iot...

WRAPUP 2-Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters began gathering in Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bi...

Air quality dips to 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, stays 'very poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality in Ghaziabad and Noida deteriorated to severe category and remained very poor in Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon of the National Capital Region NCR on Saturday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020