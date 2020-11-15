Soccer-Germany beat Ukraine 3-1 with Werner double to top group

Timo Werner scored either side of the break to steer Germany from behind to a 3-1 victory over Ukraine in their Nations League match on Saturday to top their group with a game left to play. The Chelsea striker scored twice after Leroy Sane had cancelled out a surprise 12th minute lead by the visitors.

The Germans, in the midst of an overhaul following their 2018 World Cup first round exit, are now top of Group A4 on nine points, one ahead of Spain whom they face on Tuesday. The top team qualifies for the final stage of the competition. Ukraine, who had four players, including top striker Andriy Yarmolenko, ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the game, are third on six points.