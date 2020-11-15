Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus-hit Italy hosts Poland without coach and star forward

Italy has been beset by problems heading into these qualifiers, mainly to do with the coronavirus. Coach Roberto Mancini is still at home in Rome self-isolating after contracting COVID-19, as is Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, last season's European Golden Shoe winner. Italy drew at home to Bosnia in the opening round, ending an 11-match winning streak, while Poland lost to the Netherlands.

PTI | Reggioemilia | Updated: 15-11-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 09:38 IST
Virus-hit Italy hosts Poland without coach and star forward

Without its coach and star forward, Italy can't afford to lose against Poland in what could be a decisive Nations League clash on Sunday. They meet at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia knowing that victory for either side will likely send it to the Nations League finals.

Poland tops Group 1 in League A. It is a point above Italy and two above the Netherlands. Italy plays in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, while Poland hosts the Netherlands. Italy has been beset by problems heading into these qualifiers, mainly to do with the coronavirus.

Coach Roberto Mancini is still at home in Rome self-isolating after contracting COVID-19, as is Lazio forward Ciro Immobile, last season's European Golden Shoe winner. Mancini will again be replaced by assistant coach Alberigo Evani, who was in charge on Wednesday when Estonia was beaten 4-0 in a friendly.

"It's not an easy period for any of us," Italy defender Emerson said. "This season is a bit different from past ones. "Our coach is unfortunately at home, but those of us who are here must do all that we can for those who can't be." Italy midfielder Roberto Gagliardini left the Azzurri camp on Saturday after a possible return of the virus. Gagliardini had the virus last month but recovered. He played all of Wednesday's match but an inconclusive test result has forced him to return to his club Inter Milan as a precaution.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci will return to Juventus on Sunday after failing to recover from a muscular injury. "I've asked too much from my body because we had injuries at Juventus that didn't allow us to rotate," said Bonucci, who was hoping to make his 100th appearance for Italy.

"I'm someone who never pulls back and I played through the pain for some important matches. I'm 33 years old and I'm starting to listen to my body." Italy forwards Moise Kean and Pietro Pellegri withdrew from the squad on Friday because of injury. Kean was replaced by Udinese forward Stefano Okaka. Italy drew in Poland 0-0 last month.

Victory for either Italy or Poland would give it a significant advantage heading into the final round of fixtures but qualification would by no means be a foregone conclusion. Italy drew at home to Bosnia in the opening round, ending an 11-match winning streak, while Poland lost to the Netherlands.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Prestige Group's Q2 sales booking up 9 pc at Rs 1,123 cr despite slowdown in property mkt

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects sales bookings rose 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,123.3 crore during September quarter on better demand for its residential properties despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bengaluru-based real estate d...

Continued robust demand for diesel trims vindicates company's stand: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India is witnessing a robust demand for diesel models in its portfolio which vindicates its stand for continuing with the technology even in the BS-VI emission regime, according to a senior company official. The countrys secon...

Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

A federal judge in New York has ruled that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolfs suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme...

Rugby-Pumas shock hands Australia Tri-Nations opportunity - Hodge

Australia will be wary of Argentina in next weeks Tri-Nations test but also aware that the Pumas beating the All Blacks has opened up an opportunity for the Wallabies to get their hands on some silverware, Reece Hodge said on Sunday.The Tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020