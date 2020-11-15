IOA chief Batra bags Capital Foundation National Award

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra was on Sunday conferred with the Capital Foundation National Award for his contribution in sports. He was honoured with the award at the Capital Foundation Annual Lecture and Awards 2020 which was held online to commemorate the 106th birth anniversary of renowned jurist, Justice Krishna Iyer.

Batra is also the president of International Hockey Federation (FIH) and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Congratulating Batra, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "Given his role in professionalising sports administration in India, and his dedication towards the upliftment of all sports, it is a much deserved recognition.

"Indian Hockey has also benefited under his earlier leadership as Hockey India President with ... his popular initiatives that have helped in reviving the sport and has resulted in India truly embracing the Hockey Revolution." A former hockey player, Batra had started his administrative journey by becoming the president of the Jammu & Kashmir Hockey Association in 1997, a position he held till 2011. He was also the treasurer of the Delhi & District Cricket Association between 2005-2013. He became Secretary General of Hockey India after its inception, and served as its president from 2014 to 2016..