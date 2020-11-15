Left Menu
SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE 'Red and White': Indian cricketers undergo net session for both short and long formats Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian cricketers had their first full-fledged net session on Sunday with the squad members training simultaneously for both red and white ball formats during the day. SPO-CRI-PAINE-KOHLI Australians love to hate "polarising" Kohli: Paine Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) Test captain Tim Paine says Australians have "polarising" opinions on India skipper Virat Kohli, one whom they love to hate as rivals but at the same time enjoy watching him bat as fans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:10 IST
The following are the top stories at 2110 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SELECTORS National Selection Panel: Maninder, Chetan from North, Agarkar from West, Das from East in fray By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The new-look national selection committee of the BCCI is set to have a boost in its profile with some of the well-known former India players like Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh and Shiv Sunder Das applying for the vacant posts from their respective zones. SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE 'Red and White': Indian cricketers undergo net session for both short and long formats Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian cricketers had their first full-fledged net session on Sunday with the squad members training simultaneously for both red and white ball formats during the day.

SPO-CRI-PAINE-KOHLI Australians love to hate "polarising" Kohli: Paine Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) Test captain Tim Paine says Australians have "polarising" opinions on India skipper Virat Kohli, one whom they love to hate as rivals but at the same time enjoy watching him bat as fans. SPO-CRI-TAYLOR-KOHLI Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Taylor Melbourne, Nov 15 (PTI) Virat Kohli is "a very powerful guy" in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb, feels former Australian captain Mark Taylor.

SPO-CRI-SWEPSON Bowling at India's world class batting unit will be a test for me: Swepson Melbourne, Nov 15 (PTI) Drafted into the Australian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, in-form leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson says he is itching to test his skills against India's world class batting unit led by skipper Virat Kohli. SPO-CRI-TAYLOR-PUCOVSKI Taylor backs Pucovski to open innings, praises him for taking mental health break in 2018 Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has urged the national selectors to pick in-form Will Pucovski to open the batting against India in the upcoming four-Test series.

SPO-CRI-LANGER Langer can't wait to see his 'two years better' pacers have a go at India Melbourne, Nov 15 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer says his pacers have improved in the last two years since the Test series defeat to India and he can't wait to see them have a go at Virat Kohli and his men in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. SPO-FOOT-ISL-ATKMB Habas picks Jhingan as one of his five captains Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) A believer in having multiple leaders in his side, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas on Sunday picked star India defender Sandesh Jhingan as one of his five captains for the upcoming Indian Super League.

SPO-AWARD-BATRA IOA chief Batra bags Capital Foundation National Award New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra was on Sunday conferred with the Capital Foundation National Award for his contribution in sports. SPO-CRI-WTC WTC finalists to be decided by percentage of points earned: Report New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The ICC will consider percentage of points earned from the contested matches in deciding the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Coronavirus emerged in Italy earlier than thought, Italian study shows

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute INT of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.The W...

Ray Clemence, former Liverpool goalkeeping great, dies at 72

Ray Clemence, the former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, has died. He was 72. The Football Association confirmed the news Sunday without giving a cause of death.Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generatio...

Farmers complain wheat crops damaged in Mathura following hailstorm

Wheat crops faced extensive damage due to light rains and hailstorm in different parts of Mathura district on Sunday, farmers said. A team of tehsildars will be sent to the affected areas to ascertain the actual loss of the crops, said Addi...

Man killed in fire in west Delhi godown

A man was killed and another was injured after a fire broke out at a godown in west Delhis Mundka area, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night at a wood-cum-cooler godown, he said.The injured a...
