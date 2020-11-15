The following are the top stories at 2110 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SELECTORS National Selection Panel: Maninder, Chetan from North, Agarkar from West, Das from East in fray By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The new-look national selection committee of the BCCI is set to have a boost in its profile with some of the well-known former India players like Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh and Shiv Sunder Das applying for the vacant posts from their respective zones. SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE 'Red and White': Indian cricketers undergo net session for both short and long formats Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian cricketers had their first full-fledged net session on Sunday with the squad members training simultaneously for both red and white ball formats during the day.

SPO-CRI-PAINE-KOHLI Australians love to hate "polarising" Kohli: Paine Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) Test captain Tim Paine says Australians have "polarising" opinions on India skipper Virat Kohli, one whom they love to hate as rivals but at the same time enjoy watching him bat as fans. SPO-CRI-TAYLOR-KOHLI Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Taylor Melbourne, Nov 15 (PTI) Virat Kohli is "a very powerful guy" in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb, feels former Australian captain Mark Taylor.

SPO-CRI-SWEPSON Bowling at India's world class batting unit will be a test for me: Swepson Melbourne, Nov 15 (PTI) Drafted into the Australian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, in-form leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson says he is itching to test his skills against India's world class batting unit led by skipper Virat Kohli. SPO-CRI-TAYLOR-PUCOVSKI Taylor backs Pucovski to open innings, praises him for taking mental health break in 2018 Sydney, Nov 15 (PTI) Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has urged the national selectors to pick in-form Will Pucovski to open the batting against India in the upcoming four-Test series.

SPO-CRI-LANGER Langer can't wait to see his 'two years better' pacers have a go at India Melbourne, Nov 15 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer says his pacers have improved in the last two years since the Test series defeat to India and he can't wait to see them have a go at Virat Kohli and his men in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. SPO-FOOT-ISL-ATKMB Habas picks Jhingan as one of his five captains Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) A believer in having multiple leaders in his side, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas on Sunday picked star India defender Sandesh Jhingan as one of his five captains for the upcoming Indian Super League.

SPO-AWARD-BATRA IOA chief Batra bags Capital Foundation National Award New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra was on Sunday conferred with the Capital Foundation National Award for his contribution in sports. SPO-CRI-WTC WTC finalists to be decided by percentage of points earned: Report New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The ICC will consider percentage of points earned from the contested matches in deciding the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.