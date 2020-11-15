Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Slovakia end Scotland's nine-game unbeaten run

Slovakia, who beat Northern Ireland in extra-time on Thursday, are bottom with four points.

Reuters | Trnava | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:35 IST
Soccer-Slovakia end Scotland's nine-game unbeaten run

Slovakia ended Scotland's nine-match unbeaten when a first-half goal from Jan Gregus gave them a 1-0 win in their Nations League match on Sunday between teams who both qualified for Euro 2020 amid drama last week. Gregus scored his fourth goal for his country with a deflected shot in the 32nd minute to deny Scotland a chance to win League B Group 2, and promotion to the top league, with one match to spare.

Scotland, who won a penalty shootout against Serbia to qualify for Euro 2020, nearly equalised with the last kick of the game when Leigh Griffiths got in behind the Slovakia defence but goalkeeper Marek Rodak got his fingertips to the ball. Scotland have 10 points from five games, four ahead of Czech Republic who host Israel later on Sunday. Slovakia, who beat Northern Ireland in extra-time on Thursday, are bottom with four points.

Also Read: Czech COVID-19 cases plateau but seniors increasingly hit

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus emerged in Italy earlier than thought, Italian study shows

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute INT of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought.The W...

Ray Clemence, former Liverpool goalkeeping great, dies at 72

Ray Clemence, the former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, has died. He was 72. The Football Association confirmed the news Sunday without giving a cause of death.Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generatio...

Farmers complain wheat crops damaged in Mathura following hailstorm

Wheat crops faced extensive damage due to light rains and hailstorm in different parts of Mathura district on Sunday, farmers said. A team of tehsildars will be sent to the affected areas to ascertain the actual loss of the crops, said Addi...

Man killed in fire in west Delhi godown

A man was killed and another was injured after a fire broke out at a godown in west Delhis Mundka area, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night at a wood-cum-cooler godown, he said.The injured a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020