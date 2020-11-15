Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Johnson leads by two shots halfway through final round at Masters

But due perhaps to the soft conditions, which allow players to attack with their approach shots in the knowledge the ball will stop quickly, officials have mixed it up this year. For example, the easy hole location on the par-three 16th has been dispensed with this year and a much tougher location on the back right-hand side of the green, just four yards from the fringe, has been placed.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 23:08 IST
Golf-Johnson leads by two shots halfway through final round at Masters

World number one Dustin Johnson clung to a two-shot lead halfway through the final round at the Masters on Sunday as a dogged Cameron Smith ensured it would be far from a one-man procession at Augusta National. Johnson teed off with a four-shot advantage but after successive bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes his lead was briefly down to one with Im Sung-jae then hot on his heels.

The super-talented American, with just one major title for all his ability, looked as calm as ever on the outside, but inside his stomach must have been churning. Yet at the 180-yard par-three sixth, he took dead aim from on top of the hill, and his ball never looked like ending anywhere but near the pin.

It settled seven feet away and he converted the birdie, while Im bogeyed the same hole for a two-shot swing. Johnson later had a two-putt birdie at the par-five eighth and turned at 17 under par, but Australian Smith, in the group ahead, was not ready to give up the fight.

He played a superb if slightly lucky approach shot at the par-four ninth, where his ball barely skirted a bunker before taking a fortuitous roll down the slope to set up a four-foot birdie. That took Smith to 15-under at the turn in his quest to become the second from his nation to earn a Green Jacket after Adam Scott.

Smith picked up three shots on the front nine, with four birdies and one bogey. South Korean Im was four shots back, probably the only other player with any chance of winning.

Earlier, Johnson teed off four shots ahead of Smith, Im and Mexican Abraham Ancer. Johnson made a regulation par at the first, but almost butchered the par-five second, chunking a pitch shot into a bunker, from where he had to get up-and-down just to save par.

Johnson, a perennial contender in the biggest tournaments, would double his major haul with victory, his only previous triumph coming at the 2016 U.S. Open. Tee times on Sunday were delayed 10 minutes after fog enveloped the course, and it had not totally cleared when the leaders set off at 9.39 am local time.

But the sun was already piercing through and the fog quickly cleared. The wind also picked up a bit for the first time all week, perhaps setting the stage for back-nine drama, though the course will continue to play relatively easy given the soft conditions after heavy rain in the week.

Officials have also dispensed with some traditional Sunday pin positions, which have often been placed in the easiest spots to facilitate birdie chances, particularly on the back nine. But due perhaps to the soft conditions, which allow players to attack with their approach shots in the knowledge the ball will stop quickly, officials have mixed it up this year.

For example, the easy hole location on the par-three 16th has been dispensed with this year and a much tougher location on the back right-hand side of the green, just four yards from the fringe, has been placed. However, the hole at the par-five 15th is in a relatively generous location, in the back-middle of the green, which should allow players to pepper the pin with their second shots and lead to good eagle opportunities.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mane scores as Senegal qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

Senegal became the first country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a late goal from Sadio Mane secured a 1-0 victory away at Guinea Bissau on Sunday.Mane, who also scored last Wednesday when Senegal beat Guinea Bissau 2-...

Odisha to set up startup hub by March next year

The Odisha government has decided to set up a startup hub with common facilities by March next year to create employment opportunities for youth in the state, an official said on Sunday. The government has also given its in-principle approv...

FACTBOX-Peru's presidential lineup: graft probes, suicide and impeachment

Peru, the worlds No.2 copper producer and for years one of Latin Americas fastest growing economies, has seen a litany of presidents ousted from office or imprisoned on allegations of corruption over the past three decades.Last week, centri...

Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths

Perus interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after the countrys political parties demanded he step down or face impeachment following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor. Merino had b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020