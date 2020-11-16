Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 01:42 IST
FACTBOX-Golf-Masters champion Dustin Johnson

Factbox on American Dustin Johnson, who won the Masters at Augusta National by five strokes on Sunday. Born: June 22, 1984 in Columbia, South Carolina

EARLY LIFE *Excelled as an amateur, winning the Monroe Invitational and the Northeast Amateur in 2007 before turning professional later that year.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER *Earned his PGA Tour card at the 2007 qualifying school and made his Tour debut at the 2007 Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut.

*Played his first major championship at the U.S. Open in 2008, tying for 48th place, before winning his maiden PGA Tour event at the Turning Stone Resort Championship later that year. *Fell short in his attempt to win his maiden major title at the 2010 U.S. Open after blowing a three-stroke lead in the final round to finish in a tie for eighth place. Made his Ryder Cup debut later that year and finished with a 1-3 record.

*Earned his then-best finish in a major at the 2011 Open Championship, finishing in a tie for second place with Phil Mickelson. Won the Barclays and ended the season ranked a then-career-high four in the world rankings. *Became the first player since Tiger Woods to win a title in his first six seasons after triumphing at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in 2013.

*Won the 2016 U.S. Open by three strokes after shooting a final-round 69 to claim his first major title. Went on to win two more PGA Tour titles and was named the PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. *Secured the world number one ranking for the first time in 2017 after winning the Genesis Open and joined Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win a title in each of their first 10 seasons on the Tour.

*Won his first Masters title on Sunday, finishing five strokes clear of Australia's Cameron Smith and South Korean Im Sung-jae at Augusta National. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)

