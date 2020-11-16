Southgate confirms Henderson's injury scare in Nations League fixture

England manager Gareth Southgate has clarified that Jordon Henderson was substituted during the Nations League clash against Belgium because of 'tightness'. Henderson was replaced at half-time and in place of him, Harry Winks came in as a substitution.

England ended up losing 0-2 against Belgium in the Nations League fixture on Sunday (local time). "Jordan had a bit of tightness at half time and felt he couldn't carry on. We'll have to assess him when we get back," Goal.com quoted Southgate as saying.

If Henderson ends up getting injured, this would come as a big blow to his club Liverpool who are already dealing with a series of injuries. The Reds are already missing central defensive pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to knee injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been sidelined and there are doubts over Andy Robertson. As a result of all these injuries, Liverpool are looking at the prospect of taking on Leicester City in the Premier League without any of their first-choice back line.

Liverpool's star striker Mohamed Salah will also miss the clash against Leicester City as the Egyptian tested positive for COVID-19. The Reds are currently in the third spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings. Liverpool will next take on Leicester City on Sunday, November 22. (ANI)