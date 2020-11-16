Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Barcelona, Liverpool and Argentina star Mascherano announces retirement

Former Barcelona, Liverpool and Argentina star Javier Mascherano has announced retirement from football after a glittering 17-year career across South America and Europe.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 16-11-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 09:50 IST
Former Barcelona, Liverpool and Argentina star Mascherano announces retirement
Javier Mascherano (Photo/ Javier Mascherano Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Barcelona, Liverpool and Argentina star Javier Mascherano has announced retirement from football after a glittering 17-year career across South America and Europe. The defensive midfielder started his professional career with Argentine giants River Plate in 2003 and spent a year in Brazil with Corinthians before making the move to the Premier League, Goal.com reported.

Mascherano had a brief spell at West Ham and then three years at Liverpool before he moved to Barcelona, where he enjoyed the most successful spell of his career. After winning five La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns among a host of other trophies in his eight years at Camp Nou, he was lured to Hebei China Fortune.

Mascherano has been a regular for the Argentine Primera Division outfit Estudiantes and was contracted to the club until June 2021, but he has decided to hang up his boots now. "It is time to finish my career because of things that happened to me in recent months, that on a personal level and after having thought about it for all this time, the most correct thing is to finish today," Goal.com quoted Mascherano as saying.

"I have lived my profession 100 per cent, I gave the best I could and today I find that it has been difficult for me for a while and I do not want to disrespect Estudiantes, who trusted me to return to Argentina, or my colleagues, or this profession. It does not have to do with the club or with a result, but with feelings that one is feeling over recent times, which make the illusion that one had of being a footballer fade," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Asian shares climb after S&P 500 record, despite virus woes

Shares started out the week on a strong footing after the Standard Poors 500 hit a fresh high on Friday, with strong robust from Japan and China fuelling optimism over economic recoveries even as coronavirus caseloads surpass earlier recor...

Entertainment News Roundup: Celebrity snapper Rankin focuses on death in online show; Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton's 'Freaky' Rules Over Box Office With $3.7 million Debut

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity snapper Rankin focuses on death in online showRankin, the British photographer best known for his shots of celebrities and supermodels, has turned his lens to the subject...

Health News Roundup: Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures; U.S. COVID-19 cases cross 11 million as pandemic intensifies and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Medical costs of discharged German COVID patients 50 above pre-admission levels studyMedical costs of German COVID-19 patients who have left hospitals are on average 50 higher than before...

Sports News Roundup: Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics; Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Roethlisberger shines as Steelers rout BengalsPittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for a season-best 333 yards, including four touchdowns, as the Steelers remained undefeated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020