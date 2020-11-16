Left Menu
How much X-factor could player possibly have: Neesham on new BBL rule

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is not impressed with the 'X Factor' rule in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), and the cricketer on Monday asked as to how many X-factors a player can have if he was not included in the playing XI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 13:45 IST
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (file image). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is not impressed with the 'X Factor' rule in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), and the cricketer on Monday asked as to how many X-factors a player can have if he was not included in the playing XI. His remark comes as Cricket Australia on Monday introduced new three rule innovations (Power Surge, X-Factor Player, and Bash Boost) that will be implemented in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

"How much X-factor could a player possibly have if he's not good enough to make your starting 11," Neesham tweeted. The teams in BBL will now have the ability to change strategy at the 10 over mark of the first innings and substitute in an X-Factor player. This player, named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, can replace any player who is yet to bat or bowl no more than one over.

In the upcoming edition of the BBL, the batting side will also be given more control over its innings with the addition of the Power Surge. The power play has been shortened to four overs, fixed to the start of the innings. An additional two over "Power Surge" can be taken by the batting team any time from the 11th over onwards. The endeavour and enterprise will be rewarded in the second innings with the introduction of the Bash Boost. Four competition points will be up for grabs per match - three points for the overall win and one Bash Boost point, awarded halfway through the second innings.

The team chasing will receive the Bash Boost if they're above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition. If they're trailing, the fielding side will receive the point. A full schedule has been released for the upcoming season, with venues for the 21 matches to be played in December confirmed. The season will begin in Tasmania and ACT with the first match on December 10, with matches moving to Queensland and South Australia later in the month. (ANI)

