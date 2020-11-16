'X-Factor' rule will be successful because of its immediate impact, says Lehmann

Brisbane Heat head coach Darren Lehmann feels that the new 'X-Factor' substitution rule, introduced for this edition of Big Bash League, will be more successful because of its immediate impact on the game than the Supersub rule that was used briefly in ODIs. Cricket Australia on Monday introduced three new rule innovations (Power Surge, X-Factor Player, and Bash Boost) that will be implemented in the upcoming edition of BBL.

The batting side will be given more control over its innings with the addition of the Power Surge. The power play has been shortened to four overs, fixed to the start of the innings. An additional two over "Power Surge" can be taken by the batting team any time from the 11th over onwards. The teams will also have the ability to change strategy at the 10 over-mark of the first innings and substitute in an X-Factor player. This player, named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, can replace any player who is yet to bat or bowl no more than one over.

"I think this one [will be more] successful because it is an immediate impact on the game and it can allow you to bring the games closer together I would think," ESPNcricinfo quoted Lehmann as saying. "That's just me and my personal opinion. Instead of getting bowled out for 110-120, you should with the extra batter be able to make a decent score, 140 or 150, if you're in trouble. The same with bowling, you get an extra bowling option if you've made a lot of runs. In essence, I think it will make the games closer.

"Fifteen years ago, I think we just ended up using an allrounder who could do a bit of both. I think it gives you a bit more flexibility," he added. He said the toughest challenge will be telling the player he is been subbed out, something he admitted he would have hated as a player.

"Pre-heart attack I would have blown up, post-heart attack I would be pretty relaxed. It's going to be tough on the player. For me, I would have found that quite frustrating because you're expecting to play in front of a big crowd, hopefully, and you'd want to showcase your skills," Lehmann said. "So that's going to be really hard on the player. That's the hardest one, being subbed out. So we'll have to work through that," he added. (ANI)