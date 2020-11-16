Left Menu
Development News Edition

'X-Factor' rule will be successful because of its immediate impact, says Lehmann

Brisbane Heat head coach Darren Lehmann feels that the new 'X-Factor' substitution rule, introduced for this edition of Big Bash League, will be more successful because of its immediate impact on the game than the Supersub rule that was used briefly in ODIs.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:19 IST
'X-Factor' rule will be successful because of its immediate impact, says Lehmann
Brisbane Heat head coach Darren Lehmann . Image Credit: ANI

Brisbane Heat head coach Darren Lehmann feels that the new 'X-Factor' substitution rule, introduced for this edition of Big Bash League, will be more successful because of its immediate impact on the game than the Supersub rule that was used briefly in ODIs. Cricket Australia on Monday introduced three new rule innovations (Power Surge, X-Factor Player, and Bash Boost) that will be implemented in the upcoming edition of BBL.

The batting side will be given more control over its innings with the addition of the Power Surge. The power play has been shortened to four overs, fixed to the start of the innings. An additional two over "Power Surge" can be taken by the batting team any time from the 11th over onwards. The teams will also have the ability to change strategy at the 10 over-mark of the first innings and substitute in an X-Factor player. This player, named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, can replace any player who is yet to bat or bowl no more than one over.

"I think this one [will be more] successful because it is an immediate impact on the game and it can allow you to bring the games closer together I would think," ESPNcricinfo quoted Lehmann as saying. "That's just me and my personal opinion. Instead of getting bowled out for 110-120, you should with the extra batter be able to make a decent score, 140 or 150, if you're in trouble. The same with bowling, you get an extra bowling option if you've made a lot of runs. In essence, I think it will make the games closer.

"Fifteen years ago, I think we just ended up using an allrounder who could do a bit of both. I think it gives you a bit more flexibility," he added. He said the toughest challenge will be telling the player he is been subbed out, something he admitted he would have hated as a player.

"Pre-heart attack I would have blown up, post-heart attack I would be pretty relaxed. It's going to be tough on the player. For me, I would have found that quite frustrating because you're expecting to play in front of a big crowd, hopefully, and you'd want to showcase your skills," Lehmann said. "So that's going to be really hard on the player. That's the hardest one, being subbed out. So we'll have to work through that," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SA initiates extradition process to retrieve Malawi's fugitive couple

The South African government has initiated an extradition process in an effort to retrieve two fugitives, who last week unlawfully left the country for Malawi while facing a criminal trial.In a statement issued on Sunday, the Government Com...

Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 on upbeat China factory data

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Monday as commodity stocks jumped due to upbeat factory data from China and optimism around a COVID-19 vaccine, while investors awaited progress on a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.The blue-chip FTSE...

Collector in Odisha district shifted after police books him in murder case

A day after Malkangiri district magistrate-cum collector Manish Agarwal was booked in a murder case, the Odisha government on Monday shifted the bureaucrat to its planning and convergence department. Yeddula Vijay, an IAS officer of 2014 ba...

Fire at Oil India well extinguished after nearly six months

State-run explorer Oil India Ltd said on Monday a deadly fire at its well in eastern India that that started raging nearly six months ago has been doused completely.There is no pressure in the well now and the same will be observed for 24 h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020