Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Cricket-Indian Premier League cash-cow delivers even in COVID times

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:07 IST
ANALYSIS-Cricket-Indian Premier League cash-cow delivers even in COVID times

The robust appeal of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was once again highlighted this year after the world's richest Twenty20 league escaped the economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic with only a few minor scratches. The Indian cricket board's (BCCI) league, which has an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion, drew record television and digital viewership and at least one of its franchises even grew its revenue despite the league being first postponed and then shifted to the United Arab Emirates following the coronavirus surge in India.

Cancelling the whole tournament would have left a $536 million hole in the pocket for the world's richest cricket board, which rarely shares financial numbers about the league. So the IPL's eight franchises were ushered into a bio-secure bubble in August to play 60 matches across three venues, all behind closed doors.

Mumbai Indians claimed a record fifth IPL title in Tuesday's final, but it was a victory for Brand IPL too. "It's been a great success given the current scenario globally," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters.

"Everybody had their fingers crossed whether we'd be able to pull it off." Starved of live cricket action for nearly nine months, the world's second most populous nation sat glued to television sets, lapping up every bit of action from the UAE.

Board secretary Jay Shah, quoting TV monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), said that a record 200 million fans had watched the Sept. 19 opener between Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. In terms of viewership, the IPL even outperformed some of the pay-per-view matches of the Premier League in Britain.

BARC tweeted before the playoffs that the league had clocked seven billion viewing minutes, up 28% from last year, after the first 41 matches. "With people generally staying indoors due to the pandemic and with lack of other entertainment options due to COVID-19, viewership numbers have been staggeringly high," Santosh N, external advisor to financial consultancy firm Duff and Phelps, told Reuters.

"It showed why IPL is such a massive property not just in cricket, but in world sports in general." BCCI's Dhumal called it the "most successful IPL ever" in terms of viewership and explained what he thought it meant for cricket's eco-system.

"I'm glad we were able to organise it successfully because when it impacts BCCI revenue, it impacts the game, it impacts the players, it impacts the state associations and creation of cricket infrastructure," he said. EXIT VIVO, ENTER DREAM11

None of that looked vaguely possible in March when the 13th edition of the league was first postponed because of the pandemic. A new window sprang open rather unexpectedly when this year's Twenty20 World Cup was postponed but the league lost title sponsor Vivo, who opted out amid a growing backlash against Chinese companies in India.

Fantasy gaming company Dream11 came on board, paying 50% less for the privilege, but other sponsors also kept pouring money in. The BCCI even landed, for the first time, a title sponsor exclusively for the Women's T20 Challenge, traditionally a sideshow to the men's competition.

Players were paid in full and among the franchises, runners-up Delhi Capitals said they had increased their 2019 revenues. "This season, we've managed to secure associations with 18 partners, same as last year," chief executive Dhiraj Malhotra told Reuters.

"However, we've also been able to procure higher individual values for deals as compared to last season so that has increased our revenues. Things would only get better from here for the league, he said.

"With its smooth conduct under such unprecedented circumstances, the IPL has inspired a lot of confidence in the market," Delhi's Malhotra said. Duff and Phelps' Santosh said the league has found the right mix of glamour and quality, and the availability of free live content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms also helped.

"There might have been a minor impact in sponsorship revenues for franchisees this year as the sponsors were not sure of IPL's success," he said. "However, with the massive success IPL has seen this year, we can expect sponsorship to be back to pre-COVID levels for next season."

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic thrashes debutant Schwartzman at ATP Finals

Diego Schwartzman suffered a similar fate to fellow ATP Finals debutant Andrey Rublev the previous night as the Argentine was brushed aside by five-time champion Novak Djokovic on Monday.Russian Rublev barely laid a glove on 20-time Grand S...

WRAPUP 5-Biden to spotlight economy, welcomes COVID-19 vaccine progress

Buoyed by news of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, President-elect Joe Biden planned a speech on Monday on reviving the pandemic-battered U.S. economy, while outgoing President Donald Trump again refused to accept his election loss...

Development started in India after Vajpayee became PM: Union minister

Union minister Kailash Choudhary on Monday said development in the country began after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister. The beginning of development started after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister and people came...

Centre constitutes 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals in Delhi treating COVID-19 patients to assess status: Officials.

Centre constitutes 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals in Delhi treating COVID-19 patients to assess status Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020