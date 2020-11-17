Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-'Tragedy' if Perez not in F1 next year, says Brawn

If you’re a team (that) wants a competitive driver to maximise every opportunity, Perez is your man." Perez's main hope is a seat at Red Bull, who have yet to decide whether to retain Thai racer Alexander Albon as Max Verstappen's team mate. The Mexican has scored 100 of third-placed Racing Point's 154 points from 14 races, despite missing two rounds after contracting COVID-19.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 01:40 IST
Motor racing-'Tragedy' if Perez not in F1 next year, says Brawn

Sergio Perez more than deserves to stay in Formula One, managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday after the Mexican finished second to now-seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Turkey at the weekend. Perez is without a seat for 2021 after Racing Point signed four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, who finished third for Ferrari at Istanbul Park on Sunday.

Canadian team mate Lance Stroll, whose father Lawrence owns Racing Point, finished ninth after starting from pole position. "Perez put in a great performance... it would be a tragedy if he isn’t in F1 next year," said Brawn, who worked with Michael Schumacher during a golden era at Ferrari and Hamilton at Mercedes in 2013, in a column for the www.formula1.com website.

"He more than deserves his place on the grid. If you’re a team (that) wants a competitive driver to maximise every opportunity, Perez is your man." Perez's main hope is a seat at Red Bull, who have yet to decide whether to retain Thai racer Alexander Albon as Max Verstappen's team mate.

The Mexican has scored 100 of third-placed Racing Point's 154 points from 14 races, despite missing two rounds after contracting COVID-19. Albon has amassed just 70 of Red Bull's 240.

On Sunday, Perez made a set of intermediate tyres last for 48 of the 58 laps in wet and slippery conditions that caught others out. "You are only as good as your last race, so it’s important to finish on a high. The rest is not in my hands," he said when asked about his future.

Brawn, whose eponymous team won both championships in 2009, defined Sunday's race as "the old guard demonstrating their experience and the young pretenders showing they have a bit more to learn." While Stroll, 22, lined up on the front row with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, 23, the podium placings went to a trio of drivers aged over 30.

Brawn also defended Turkish GP organisers from criticism of the slippery track surface, saying they had done a fantastic job. "I think drivers sometimes need to remember it’s a competition of who crosses the line first so while grip levels weren’t high, it was the same for everyone," said the Briton.

"Competition needs to be fair and equal. It’s a sport, so we need to give everyone the same opportunity. It’s challenging, but that should be seen as good thing."

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup-sources

President Donald Trumps new Pentagon team has not yet signalled an imminent withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, raising expectations among U.S. officials and allies that Trump might settle for a partial reduction before leaving ...

Former Harvard fencing coach, businessman charged with $1.5 million bribery scheme

A former Harvard University fencing coach and the chief executive of a telecommunications company were arrested on Monday on charges they engaged in a bribery scheme aimed at securing the admission of the businessmans two sons to the Ivy Le...

Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest in U.S. extradition case declines to testify in Canada court

A key witness involved in the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou two years ago has decided not to testify in the Canadian court as part of Mengs ongoing witness cross-examination, the court heard on Monday. Meng arrived b...

Motor racing-'Tragedy' if Perez not in F1 next year, says Brawn

Sergio Perez more than deserves to stay in Formula One, managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday after the Mexican finished second to now-seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Turkey at the weekend. Perez is without a seat for 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020