Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI announces MPL Sports as official Kit sponsor for Team India

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said: "We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team's kit, and bring official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India." Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:01 IST
BCCI announces MPL Sports as official Kit sponsor for Team India

The BCCI on Tuesday formally announced MPL Sports apparel and accessories as the official kit sponsor and merchandise partner of both the national men's and women's sides as well as the U-19 team, replacing Nike. The deal was cleared by the Board's apex council on November 2. Nike had a five-year deal during which they paid Rs 370 crore from 2016 to 2020.

MPL Sports, the sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League -- an e-sports platform -- offers a wide range of sports wear and cricket equipment, along with other accessories such as masks, wrist bands, footwear and headgear. As per the newly-inked strategic partnership, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023.

MPL Sports' association with the BCCI begins with India's tour of Australia, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys. The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits.

As part of the deal, MPL Sports' designed and manufactured jerseys will be worn by the Indian men's, women's and the U-19 teams. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said: "We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team's kit, and bring official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India." Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise.

MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices. Board secretary Jay Shah said: "The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country.

"This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally." The previous deal with Nike, a four-year contract, ended in September. MPL is currently associated with two IPL franchises -- Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore --, a CPL team and the cricket boards of Ireland and the UAE.

Commenting on the partnership, MPL Sports' senior vice president Abhishek Madhavan said, "India is a market with a billion cricket fans and we see a lot of potential in the under-penetrated merchandise market in India. "We hope to partner closely with the BCCI and take all kinds of Team India merchandise to the masses -- with offline as well as online distribution at affordable prices.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bouygues sold 16.45 mln Alstom shares, still 8% of capital

Bouygues SAYS SOLD OFF 16.45 MILLION ALSTOM SHARES AT 2.95 EUROS. SAYS FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE, ITS OWNERSHIP WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT 8 OF ALSTOMS SHARE CAPITAL. Further company coverage...

24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in coronavirus

Four more calls to go, each with careful words, painful silences. Its 2 p.m. in the intensive care ward of Marseilles La Timone hospital, and Dr. Julien Carvelli is phoning families hit by the second wave of the coronavirus with news about ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appointed BFC's ambassador for positive change

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced that she has been appointed as the ambassador of positive change by British Fashion Council BFC. The actor took to Twitter to share that she will join the BFC in supporting the organisations ...

ISL introduces series of technological innovations for upcoming season

The Indian Super League ISL has introduced new technological innovations for fans to engage with their favourite clubs as the football resumes behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indias premier football tournament will be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020