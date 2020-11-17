ISL introduces series of technological innovations for upcoming season

The Indian Super League (ISL) has introduced new technological innovations for fans to engage with their favourite clubs as the football resumes behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. India's premier football tournament will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP and the setting will be a lot different with all matches in the tournament being played without fans.

To soak in the experience and be a part of the team's biggest fixtures, fans can register on the dedicated Fan Zone on the ISL website where they can stand a chance to be featured LIVE on the stadium Fan Walls. There will be 2 LED screens that will feature fans from the home team and the away team, thus amplifying the rivalry virtually in a bid to enhance the viewing experience.

Along with this enhanced audio for the game, an additional mix of cameras and further access to the players through pre-and-post-match shows will ensure that fans remain close to all the action even beyond the field. "Fans are an integral part of the Hero ISL which is the first major sporting league to be played in the country during these unprecedented times. With the addition of new teams and all the international partnerships, this season is expected to be more thrilling. Using technology, we will make sure that fans do not miss out on the action while also ensuring that the essence of the game is not lost," a Star Sports spokesperson said in an official added.

"The innovative fan walls and an array of additional cameras on the field of play will bring fans closer to the game than ever before. It is our constant endeavour to keep raising the bar by introducing the latest technological innovations for an enhanced viewing experience," the spokesperson added. A few select fans will also get the opportunity to interact with experts and special guests during the pre and post-match shows. (ANI)