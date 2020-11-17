Shahid Afridi requests Haris Rauf to bowl slow after 'unplayable yorker'

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has requested Haris Rauf to bowl him slower deliveries the next time after the right-handed bowler had rattled Afridi's stump by a sensational in-swinging yorker on Sunday. In the Eliminator two of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, Rauf had dismissed Afridi for a golden duck with beautiful inswinging delivery.

The right-handed bowler then hogged the limelight as he folded his hands in front of Afridi as a mark of respect. Reacting to this incident, Afridi admitted that it was an unplayable yorker and requested in a jovial manner to the speedster to bowl slow the next time.

"It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time congratulations to Qalandars for final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season," Afridi said in a tweet. An all-round performance by David Wiese carried Lahore Qalandars to the final of the PSL 2020 as they defeated Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the Eliminator 2 at the National Stadium on Sunday evening.

Qalandars will now face arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the final on Tuesday evening. This will be the first time these two teams will feature in the final of the tournament. (ANI)