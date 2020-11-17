Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hull FC chairman hospitalised for coronavirus treatment, in 'stable condition'

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson is in hospital, undergoing treatment for coronavirus and is in "stable condition".

ANI | Hull | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:06 IST
Hull FC chairman hospitalised for coronavirus treatment, in 'stable condition'
Hull FC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson is in hospital, undergoing treatment for coronavirus and is in "stable condition". "Hull FC can confirm that club Chairman Adam Pearson is in hospital undergoing treatment for Covid-19. The Black and Whites' owner is in a stable condition and undergoing routine treatment for Coronavirus," the club said in a statement.

Chief executive, James Clark, who has been in daily contact with Pearson said the latter is in "good spirits". "Adam is in good spirits and extremely grateful for the support and well wishes he has received, in particular the fantastic efforts of the nurses and medical staff who are working around the clock in very challenging circumstances. He has had a rough few days, but we are looking forward to getting him back at the club in the near future after some much-needed rest and recuperation," Clark said in a statement.

Clark also said: "I speak on behalf of everyone associated with the club in wishing Adam the best of health and a speedy recovery." (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt keeping a close watch as dams in state fill up fast

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said the official machinery is fully prepared to cope up with any challenges arising due to heavy rains and that the dams were being closely monitored in the wake of their increasing levels. Revenue and ...

Pentagon says it shot down unarmed missile in sea-based test

In a first for the Pentagons push to develop defenses against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship at sea hit and destroyed a mock ICBM in flig...

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DES18 UP-KANPUR-CLASH Two more held in connection with Kanpur clash Kanpur Police arrested two more people in connection with the clash between two communities at Wajidpu...

There is need for reforms of UN Security Council and organisations like IMF, WTO: PM Modi at BRICS summit.

There is need for reforms of UN Security Council and organisations like IMF, WTO PM Modi at BRICS summit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020