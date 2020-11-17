Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anirudh Thapa 'dreaming' of watching 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa feels that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a gilt-edged opportunity for fans of the beautiful game to experience the greatest spectacle the sport has to offer.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:13 IST
Anirudh Thapa 'dreaming' of watching 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa feels that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a gilt-edged opportunity for fans of the beautiful game to experience the greatest spectacle the sport has to offer. The 2022 edition will only be the second time the World Cup is held in Asia. The first time was back in 2002 when South Korea and Japan were the hosts.

However, this time around, the tournament will be easily accessible for fans from India, given the proximity between the two countries and the excellent relation between them. Qatar is also home to a sizeable Indian community and Thapa feels that this only makes it easier for Indians to travel and enjoy the World Cup, which begins in two years' time.

"We have good relations with Qatar and there are a lot of Indians in Qatar. It should be very easy for us to travel to Qatar and watch the World Cup. I think it is possible that a lot of Indians will go and watch the games in 2022," Anirudh said in an official statement. Interestingly, Anirudh himself is keen to travel to Qatar and watch the matches. The talented midfielder hopes that his footballing commitments do not keep him doing so, given that two of football's biggest stars are likely to play their final World Cup in 2022. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 and Argentine sensation Lionel Messi will be 35 when the tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022. Anirudh does not want to miss the chance to watch the two legends live on the sport's grandest stage. "If I am able to, if I don't have any commitments, I will definitely go and watch the World Cup in Qatar. It is a lifelong dream to watch a World Cup and see the big teams play," he said. "Also, some of the legends are playing their final World Cup in 2022. So, I definitely want to go to Qatar and watch the World Cup if I'm able to," the Indian footballer added.

Qatar have already unveiled four venues for the World Cup that have cutting-edge features like the Advanced Cooling Tech that will ensure the climate inside the stadium is controlled. The facilities at the venues and practice pitches have also been described as 'world-class' by many legends of the game. Anirudh also attests to the same, having experienced them first hand during India's World Cup qualifier against Qatar in September 2019.

The 23-year-old started and played a key role as India held the Asian champions. He also had the chance at several training facilities, which will be used for the World Cup as well. "The infrastructure in Qatar is absolutely amazing. I absolutely loved it. The stadium, the pitches were really nice and the surface is really smooth," he said. "We haven't experienced a proper football stadium in India but in Qatar, the stadium atmosphere was top-notch." Thapa, who has been to Europe on a training stint to Ligue 1 side FC Metz, feels the facilities in Qatar are better. "I've not been to Europe much but from whatever I saw in France, Italy and Holland, facilities in Qatar are comparatively world-class. The infrastructure is one of the best in the entire world," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt keeping a close watch as dams in state fill up fast

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said the official machinery is fully prepared to cope up with any challenges arising due to heavy rains and that the dams were being closely monitored in the wake of their increasing levels. Revenue and ...

Pentagon says it shot down unarmed missile in sea-based test

In a first for the Pentagons push to develop defenses against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship at sea hit and destroyed a mock ICBM in flig...

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DES18 UP-KANPUR-CLASH Two more held in connection with Kanpur clash Kanpur Police arrested two more people in connection with the clash between two communities at Wajidpu...

There is need for reforms of UN Security Council and organisations like IMF, WTO: PM Modi at BRICS summit.

There is need for reforms of UN Security Council and organisations like IMF, WTO PM Modi at BRICS summit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020