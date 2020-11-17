The following are the top stories at 2110 hours: SPO-CRI-AUS-RELOCATION-LD NSW Paine, Labuschagne, others airlifted to NSW after COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia Sydney, Nov 17 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Tuesday airlifted players, including Test skipper Tim Paine and star batsman Marnus Labuschagne, to New South Wales from Adelaide in an attempt to save the series against India as a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia threatened the upcoming summer. SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE Virat and Co. undergo Test match simulation during training Sydney, Nov 17 (PTI) The limited-overs competition awaits them first but Indian players, led by captain Virat Kohli, seemed focussed on next month's Tests against Australia as they practised in simulated long-format match conditions complete with pacers using red and pink balls here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-KIT BCCI announces MPL Sports as official Kit sponsor for Team India New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday formally announced MPL Sports apparel and accessories as the official kit sponsor and merchandise partner of both the national men's and women's sides as well as the U-19 team, replacing Nike. SPO-CRI-PUKOVSKI-IND Have earned the right to be named in the Test squad against India: Pucovski Sydney, Nov 17 (PTI) Fast-rising Australian batsman Will Pucovski feels he has "earned the right" to be in the red-ball squad for the series against India and is better prepared to make his Test debut compared to a couple of seasons ago.

SPO-CRI-AUS-CAREY Carey hoping IPL stint under Ponting helps in reclaiming T20 spot against India Melbourne, Nov 17 (PTI) Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey on Tuesday said he is hoping to regain his place in the Australian T20 side for the series against India after having worked on "little technical" aspects of his game under Ricky Ponting during the recent IPL. SPO-CRI-CSA CSA member council takes a U-turn, appoints interim board ahead of England series Johannesburg, Nov 17 (PTI) Cricket South Africa's member council on Tuesday made a U-turn and appointed the nine-member interim board ahead of the much-anticipated England series, just days after rejecting it citing technicalities in terms of CSA's Memorandum of Incorporation.

SPO-CRI-RACISM-ECB ECB accused of racism, former umpire, ex-player demand inquiry into lack of non-white officials London, Nov 17 (PTI) Former Test umpire John Holder has accused the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) of "years of racism" and demanded an independent inquiry into the lack of match officials from ethnic minority groups in the country. SPO-CRI-PAK-ENG England's tour of Pakistan set to be postponed to October next year Karachi, Nov 17 (PTI) England's much-awaited tour of Pakistan for a short T20 series early next year is set to be postponed to October due to unavailability of top players and matters related to costs.

SPO-ATH-OLYMPIAN-DEAD Olympian hurdler Jagmohan, who introduced scientific training methods dies Patiala, Nov 17 (PTI) Olympian hurdler and multi-faceted sports personality Jagmohan Singh, who introduced scientific fitness training methods in athletics and other sports during his long stint at the NIS-Patiala, died of heart attack here on Tuesday. SPO-FOOT-IND-REFEREE Referees need to be consistent to earn respect of players: India's FIFA panel referee New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Indian referee in the FIFA panel, Rowan Arumughan says besides having top fitness and understanding of the laws of the game, a football referee also needs to perform consistently to earn the respect of the players.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-MUMBAI I like attacking football, but we will have to strike a balance: Lobera Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Mumbai City FC's head coach Sergio Lobera is a strong advocate of attacking brand of football, but the Spaniard wants his new team to strike a balance between attack and defence in the upcoming Indian Super League. SPO-ISL-INNOVATIONS ISL to feature 'Fan Wall' among other technological innovations to engage supporters Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) The seventh edition of the Indian Super League will feature a series of new technological innovations, including a 'Fan Wall', in a bid to bring the supporters closer to the action.

SPO-HOCK-COMMITTEE-MASTERS Hockey India state member units form Masters Committees; Pargat, Gurbux included New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Former captain Pargat Singh, Mir Ranjan Negi and Gurbux Singh have been included in the 'Masters Committees' constituted by Hockey India's state member units to promote and develop masters hockey in the country, the national federation said on Tuesday..