Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

In light of the current global COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing impact on football, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken a number of decisions related to FIFA competitions, with India being given the hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:09 IST
India to host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022
Representative image (Photo/ FIFA Media Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

In light of the current global COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing impact on football, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken a number of decisions related to FIFA competitions, with India being given the hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. The 2021 U-17 Women's World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in India, has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2020 and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020, FIFA said since the previous decision earlier this year to reschedule both tournaments to early 2021, FIFA has been consulting with all stakeholders - including the host member associations, participating member associations and confederations - to continuously monitor the situation in relation to the pandemic, in particular with regard to any potential impact on the overall welfare and safety of age-group players and participants. "As a result and after careful consideration of the feedback received by the stakeholders combined with the inability to further postpone these tournaments, the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group subsequently recommended that the 2020 editions of the two women's youth tournaments be cancelled and that the hosting rights for the 2022 editions be offered to the countries that were due to host the 2020 editions," FIFA said in a statement.

"In light of this, and following further consultation between FIFA and the respective host member associations regarding the 2022 editions of the tournaments, the Bureau of the Council has approved Costa Rica as host of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 and India as host of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 respectively," it added. As far as FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 is concerned, FIFA said that the tournament, which was originally scheduled for December, "has been subject to the disruptive effect of the pandemic on the confederations' continental club championships that serve as a pathway for the event."

"The introduction of strict return-to-play protocols has facilitated a successful resumption of continental club championships the last of which is now scheduled to conclude by the end of January 2021. As a result, the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 will now be held from 1 to 11 February 2021, taking place in Qatar as per the original host appointment by the FIFA Council in June 2019. In line with FIFA's International Match Protocol, FIFA and the host country will provide the required safeguards for the health and safety of all involved," FIFA said. Following the decision regarding the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) released a statement saying that it will continue all the initiatives that were planned for the development and promotion of women's football.

"It is unfortunate that the tournament will not take place in 2021 as the global situation has failed to normalise to a sufficient level to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, future tournaments will benefit from the work put in and progress made so far including the development of eight new training sites in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar, and renovation of the Kalinga Stadium," AIFF said in a statement. "We're thankful to our Host Cities, the five state governments, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, FIFA and fans who continue to support us throughout this journey. This is a pause, and we will continue all the initiatives that were planned for the development and promotion of women's football. We now look forward to an exciting 2022 with India hosting not one but two international women's tournaments," the statement added.

AIFF President and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee Praful Patel thanked FIFA for its support. "In light of not being able to host the tournament next year, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup taking place in India in 2022 comes as a delightful silver lining. Following discussions with FIFA, we agreed that hosting the tournament without proper qualifications and without spectators led to more uncertainty, and it would have taken away from our objective of developing and promoting women's football by hosting the competition in such circumstances. We now have a unique opportunity to start afresh and still have a considerable headstart from the work that has been already put in. We thank FIFA for its support so far and now eagerly look forward to 2022. The journey we have made so far has given our women footballers confidence to compete at the highest level, and we are committed to steering women's football in the right direction to ensure it achieves the heights it deserves," Patel said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called Fleets globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls flee...

Trump cuts troop levels in Afghanistan but stops short of full withdrawal

President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before he leaves office, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of the complete withdrawal Trump threatened to carry out by C...

TMC MLA says reins of party not in Mamata's hands any more

Speculations over Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswamis imminent exit from the party gained momentum on Tuesday after he alleged in a social media post that the reins of the TMC are not in the hands of Mamata Banerjee any more and he cannot...

Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record

Bitcoin on Tuesday soared to its highest level since December 2017 as the assets perceived quality as a hedge against inflation and expectations of mainstream acceptance lured institutional and retail demand. The largest cryptocurrency in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020