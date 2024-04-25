Left Menu

Indian shooters shine at World Cup: Mona clinches gold, Amir bags silver in para events

Indian para-shooter Mona Aggarwal claimed a gold medal in womens 10m air rifle while Army man Amir Ahmed Bhatt secured a silver in 25m pistol at the WSPS World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Thursday. Mona claimed the R2 - 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold medal with a score of 250.8 in the final.

  • Country:
  • India

Indian para-shooter Mona Aggarwal claimed a gold medal in women's 10m air rifle while Army man Amir Ahmed Bhatt secured a silver in 25m pistol at the WSPS World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Thursday. Mona claimed the R2 - 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold medal with a score of 250.8 in the final. It was her second World Cup title of the year following her win in the same event at the World Cup in New Delhi last month, when she sealed a Paralympic quota. Slovakia's Verónica Vadovicova (250) and Swedish shooter Anna Benson (228.8) won the silver and bronze medals respectively. The 37-year-old Mona, the mother of two children, looked in good touch in the final as all her 24 shots were above the 10-point mark. She had scored 625.5 to claim the fifth position in the qualification round. Mona had done well at the state level in shot put and powerlifting before picking up shooting only in December 2021.

