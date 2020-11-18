Soccer-Belgium must be wary of Danish threat, says Courtois

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned their supporters not to expect a routine win for the top-ranked team when they host Denmark in the Nations League on Wednesday. Belgium need only draw to ensure their place in the final four next October after beating England 2-0 in Leuven on Sunday in an impressive display of their potential.

Yet the Real Madrid goalkeeper cautioned against high expectations for the visit of the Danes, who must win if they are to top the group instead. “We must not think that we will just pitch up and win,” Courtois told a news conference on the eve of the match at Leuven, some 30km from Brussels.

“We will have to show it on the field again. It is exactly a sort of final, we must have that fixed in our heads. Denmark are a good team, they won in England (last month). They’ve got a host of players who play in the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga. “We will be keen to show what we can do but it won’t be easy, A three or 4-0 is out the question.”

Belgium were in a similar position two years ago in the inaugural edition of the Nations League, going into their last game at Switzerland. “We were 2-0 up after 10 minutes and probably thought we had won it already. That was a mistake. But we learnt from it. Of that I’m sure,” Courtois said of the 5-2 defeat that saw the Swiss reach the final tournament in Lisbon instead. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

