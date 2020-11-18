Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Government declines to guarantee Australian Open, ATP Cup schedule

The men's ATP Tour told players on Tuesday that the start of the 2021 season remained up in the air due to "challenges" in Australia, which is effectively closed to international arrivals due to COVID-19 protocols. Tennis Australia (TA) planned for players and their entourages to arrive in Victoria in mid-December to have time to undertake a mandatory two-week quarantine period before competing in January.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 12:13 IST
Tennis-Government declines to guarantee Australian Open, ATP Cup schedule

Australia's Victoria state government is confident the Australian Open will go ahead but offered no assurances on Wednesday that players would be allowed to arrive in time for the season-opening ATP Cup and other events in January. The men's ATP Tour told players on Tuesday that the start of the 2021 season remained up in the air due to "challenges" in Australia, which is effectively closed to international arrivals due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tennis Australia (TA) planned for players and their entourages to arrive in Victoria in mid-December to have time to undertake a mandatory two-week quarantine period before competing in January. But Victoria premier Daniel Andrews questioned whether players needed to arrive so early and said the government was still working with Tennis Australia on quarantine arrangements.

"(Tennis Australia) are working (with) all of their partners and we're confident that we'll finish up with an Australian Open," Andrews told reporters. "Whether (players) need to be here in December is the other issue.

"I don't know if that necessarily means there isn’t an Australian Open." The Australian Open is scheduled to start Jan. 18 at Melbourne Park but dates for the team-based ATP Cup and other events that lead into the year's first Grand Slam have yet to be fixed.

If players are unable to enter Australia until January, they would not be able to play the warmup events unless allowed to while in quarantine, a concession that has not been available to other sports in the country. The ATP said it was working "as hard as possible" to deliver the calendar of events.

"In discussions with Tennis Australia over the past 24 hours, we have been informed there are some new challenges around the previously planned arrival dates for players and team members," the ATP said in a note to players. TA declined to comment.

TA boss Craig Tiley told local media this week that the governing body had decided to shift the ATP Cup and all other domestic tournaments to Victoria in January to mitigate the risk of logistical problems arising from COVID-19 protocols. But Tiley's plans were given short shrift by Andrews, who said his government had not even signed off on the Grand Slam.

Australia has largely brought COVID-19 to heel, with Victoria recording no new cases for nearly three weeks. But the nation is on high alert after a fresh outbreak in South Australia state in recent days, which prompted authorities to order a six-day lockdown.

World number two Rafa Nadal said arriving later in Australia would not be a "big difference" as long as players could train while in quarantine. "The only negative thing is we have to be there like 16 days in advance (of competing)," he told reporters at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday he was still in the dark as to whether he would be able to lead Serbia's title defence at the ATP Cup.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

People go hungry in Ethiopia's Tigray as conflict marches on

People are going hungry in Ethiopias rebellious northern Tigray region as roads are blocked, airports are closed and the federal government marches on its capital in a final push to win a two-week war. At this stage there is simply very lit...

UP engineer suspended after his arrest by CBI for alleged sexual abuse of children

Authorities have suspended a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department after he was arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on d...

Shanghai shares end higher as market eyes fresh policy support

China stocks shed some of their early gains, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index ending the session higher on Wednesday, lifted by the governments pledge to implement additional policy measures to prop up a coronavirus-ravaged broad...

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, Know more on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 movies

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie enthusiasts. The previous movies had been remarkably successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally.There is no official announcement on the release of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020