The following are the top stories at 1705 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *A copy on India's training in Sydney. STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-AUS-RICHARDSON Richardson withdraws from limited overs series against India, Tye called in Sydney, Nov 18 (PTI) Fast bowler Andrew Tye on Wednesday replaced Kane Richardson in Australia's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against India after the latter decided to be with his family in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-IND-PACERS-ROTATION With T20Is clashing with red-ball warm-up tie, Bumrah, Shami likely to be rotated By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) India's premier strike bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are unlikely to play all the upcoming six white-ball games against Australia as the team management would like to keep them battle-ready for the four-Test series starting December 17.

SPO-SHOAIB-ROHIT It will be tough to ignore split captaincy calls if Rohit does well in Australia: Shoaib Akhtar By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels Rohit Sharma leading the Indian Test team against Australia in Virat Kohli's absence is a no brainer and the-much awaited series will be his "best chance" to stake claim for captaincy in one of the limited-overs formats. SPO-CRI-WATSON-BBL Watson slams BBL's rule changes, terms them misguided gimmicks Melbourne, Nov 18 (PTI) Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has lashed out at his country's cricket board for introducing new rules in the upcoming Big Bash League, calling them "gimmicks" and "misguided attempts" to revitalise the T20 event. SPO-CRI-ICC-CWG ICC, CGF unveil qualifying process for women's cricket event in 2022 CWG Dubai, Nov 18 (PTI) Six highest-placed teams in the ICC rankings as on April 1 next year along with hosts England will get direct qualification to the 2022 Commonwealth Games' women's T20 competition, which will make its debut at the quadrennial showpiece in Birmingham. SPO-MARATHON-ADHM Bugatha to lead Indian challenge at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2020 New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Defending champion Srinu Bugatha will lead a strong Indian field in the annual Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) to be held here on November 29. SPO-CRI-PSL-MANI PCB chief Mani confident of hosting more international teams after PSL 5's success Karachi, Nov 18 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani believes the successful and event-free conduct of Pakistan Super League 5 has enhanced the image of the country and exuded confidence of hosting more international teams next year. SPO-CRI-PSL-AKRAM Akram dedicates Karachi Kings' maiden PSL title win to Late Dean Jones Karachi, Nov 18 (PTI) Head coach Wasim Akram has dedicated Karachi Kings' maiden title win at the Pakistan Super League to Late Dean Jones, who died last month after suffering a cardiac arrest.

