Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has lashed out at his country's cricket board for introducing new rules in the upcoming Big Bash League, calling them "gimmicks" and "misguided attempts" to revitalise the T20 event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:07 IST
The following are the top stories at 1705 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *A copy on India's training in Sydney. STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-AUS-RICHARDSON Richardson withdraws from limited overs series against India, Tye called in Sydney, Nov 18 (PTI) Fast bowler Andrew Tye on Wednesday replaced Kane Richardson in Australia's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against India after the latter decided to be with his family in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-IND-PACERS-ROTATION With T20Is clashing with red-ball warm-up tie, Bumrah, Shami likely to be rotated By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) India's premier strike bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are unlikely to play all the upcoming six white-ball games against Australia as the team management would like to keep them battle-ready for the four-Test series starting December 17.

Fast bowler Andrew Tye on Wednesday replaced Kane Richardson in Australia's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against India after the latter decided to be with his family in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's premier strike bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are unlikely to play all the upcoming six white-ball games against Australia as the team management would like to keep them battle-ready for the four-Test series starting December 17.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels Rohit Sharma leading the Indian Test team against Australia in Virat Kohli's absence is a no brainer and the-much awaited series will be his "best chance" to stake claim for captaincy in one of the limited-overs formats.

Six highest-placed teams in the ICC rankings as on April 1 next year along with hosts England will get direct qualification to the 2022 Commonwealth Games' women's T20 competition, which will make its debut at the quadrennial showpiece in Birmingham.

Defending champion Srinu Bugatha will lead a strong Indian field in the annual Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) to be held here on November 29.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani believes the successful and event-free conduct of Pakistan Super League 5 has enhanced the image of the country and exuded confidence of hosting more international teams next year.

Head coach Wasim Akram has dedicated Karachi Kings' maiden title win at the Pakistan Super League to Late Dean Jones, who died last month after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Artificial intelligence-based tool may help diagnose opioid addiction earlier, finds study

Researchers have used machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence, to develop a prediction model for the early diagnosis of opioid use disorder. The advance is described in Pharmacology Research Perspectives.The model was generated...

Pak PM Imran Khan to travel to Kabul on his maiden Afghan visit tomorrow

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kabul on Thursday on his first trip to Afghanistan since assuming office in 2018 to discuss the Afghan peace process and promote cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, the Foreign O...

5 freed, 2 men in custody after Queens hostage standoff

Two armed men released five people who were held hostage during an apparent robbery attempt at a home in Queens before they surrendered peacefully early Wednesday to police, authorities said. The roughly 5-hour standoff began after officers...

Sebi asks NSE to increase IPF corpus size, implement SOP to process investors' claim

Market regulator Sebi has asked NSE to operationalize a detailed standard operating procedure to enhance the effectiveness of the Investor Protection Fund IPF and to improve the investor experience while making claims against defaulting tra...
