Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-EFL re-introduces five substitutions rule

The Premier League remains the only major European League not to use five substitutes and has faced criticism from a chorus of club managers, including Liverpool's Juergen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:26 IST
Soccer-EFL re-introduces five substitutions rule

Clubs in the English Football League (EFL) will be permitted to make five substitutions in matches from Nov. 20 as teams look to combat the congested schedule brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes from three per match when the 2019-20 campaign resumed after a prolonged hiatus due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Soccer's rule-making body IFAB gave leagues the option of continuing to use up to five substitutes this season, but left it up to individual federations and leagues to decide if they wanted to adopt the rule. "Following consultation with Clubs, the EFL Board has agreed to increase the permitted number of substitutes to five in all EFL fixtures taking place from 12 noon on Friday, Nov. 20 for the remainder of the 2020/21 season," the EFL, which represents the three divisions below the Premier League, said in a statement.

The EFL said Championship clubs will be allowed to name up to nine substitutes in their matchday squad, while League One and League Two clubs can name up to seven. The Premier League remains the only major European League not to use five substitutes and has faced criticism from a chorus of club managers, including Liverpool's Juergen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 6,419 new Covid-19 cases, active cases reach 69,394

Kerala recorded 6,419 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the number of active cases in the state reaches 69,394, the state government said. A total 4,68,460 recoveries have been reported so far, Kerala Government informed.Covid-19 was detecte...

Pfizer concludes phase 3 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, says it's 95% effective

Global drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday their COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 95 per cent effective, including in adults over 65 years of age, a major announcement coming just two days after Moderna said its virus vaccine has ...

China calls for action from Australia amid worsening ties

China on Wednesday called on Australia to take action to stem worsening relations between the two countries, in the latest indication that Beijing will offer few if any compromises to resolve their disputes. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zh...

Will do everything to ensure free and fair election without violence in West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday said he will do everything in his power to ensure that the people of West Bengal get a free and fair election without violence. While addressing a press conference in West Bengals Murshidaba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020