Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Egypt's Salah, Elneny test positive for COVID-19 again

He is also likely to be ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League game against Atalanta next Wednesday, while Elneny is expected to miss Arsenal's trip to Leeds United on Sunday and their Europa League clash at Molde on Nov 26.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:44 IST
Soccer-Egypt's Salah, Elneny test positive for COVID-19 again

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny have returned another positive test for COVID-19, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said on Wednesday. Salah had previously tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday, on the eve of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo, while Elneny tested positive three days later.

Salah, who is the joint leading scorer in the Premier League this season with eight goals, will miss the visit from league leaders Leicester City on Sunday. He is also likely to be ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League game against Atalanta next Wednesday, while Elneny is expected to miss Arsenal's trip to Leeds United on Sunday and their Europa League clash at Molde on Nov 26.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Zoom adds new security features to help prevent disruptions, trolls in meetings

Video conferencing application Zoom has enhanced its security controls to prevent disruptions during virtual meetings and allow users to remove, report disruptive participants, and other cyberattacks on meetings. According to Mashable, the ...

India, Luxembourg to hold first stand-alone Summit meeting tomorrow

India and Luxembourg, which share diplomatic relations that date back to 1929, will hold their first stand-alone Summit on Thursday. India-Luxembourg Summit, the first in the last two decades, will be an opportunity to lay the platform for ...

Italy reports 34,283 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 753 deaths

Italy has registered 34,283 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, up from 32,191 the day before. The ministry also reported 753 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 731 on Tuesday and the high...

Sri Lanka's Gotabaya says has reassembled nation's intelligence network

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he had delivered on a key election promise to rebuild the island nations intelligence network in the year since assuming office. Sri Lankas former wartime defence chief won the presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020