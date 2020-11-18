Bengal Ranji skipper Easwaran tests COVID-19 positive
Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, was on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined for the next two weeks rendering him doubtful for CAB's inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge, starting November 24.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:47 IST
Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, was on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined for the next two weeks rendering him doubtful for CAB's inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge, starting November 24. Easwaran, primarily a longer format player, was set to represent East Bengal in the six-team T20 event but a two week isolation means that it is highly unlikely that he would take part unless his team reaches final.
"He underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test and was found positive. He is however asymptotic. He is now quarantined and under the treatment of medical panel of CAB," CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das said in a media statement. Easwaran had joined Bengal's pre-season training a few days back.
