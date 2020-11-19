Soccer-Cannavaro's son joins Lazio youth team

Soccer-Cannavaro's son joins Lazio youth teamReuters | Rome | Updated: 19-11-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 01:54 IST
The son of Italy's 2006 World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro has joined Lazio's youth team, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.
Lazio said that 16-year-old Andrea Cannavaro had returned from China, where his father is coach of Guangzhou Evergrande, to study in Italy and had become a member of the under-17 squad.
Fabio Cannavaro's brother Paolo was also a professional footballer, playing for Parma, Napoli and Sassuolo. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brian Homewood
- Guangzhou Evergrande
- Davis
- Lazio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Paolo
ALSO READ
NFL-Raiders will appeal 'draconian' sanctions, says owner Davis
Marvel's 'WandaVision' to premiere on Disney Plus in January
Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Delayed 'Friends' reunion expected to film in March, Matthew Perry says and more