NBA-Anthony Edwards selected first overall by Timberwolves in NBA draft

Minnesota Timberwolves selected 19-year-old guard Anthony Edwards with the first overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday. The selection of Edwards first in the draft registered as a mild surprise as many experts predicted guard LaMelo Ball's name would be called first.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 06:51 IST
Minnesota Timberwolves selected 19-year-old guard Anthony Edwards with the first overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Georgia product will join point guard D'Angelo Russell and center Karl-Anthony Towns on a Timberwolves team that finished 19-45 and in second to last place in the Western Conference last season.

The athletic Edwards displayed NBA caliber moves during his one year with the Bulldogs and is explosive when driving to the basket but questions remain about his defensive and three-point shooting abilities. The selection of Edwards first in the draft registered as a mild surprise as many experts predicted guard LaMelo Ball's name would be called first.

