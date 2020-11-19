Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Timberwolves select Georgia's Edwards first in 'virtual' draft

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound teenager will join point guard D'Angelo Russell and center Karl-Anthony Towns on a Timberwolves team that finished 19-45 and in second to last place in the Western Conference last season. The athletic 19-year-old displayed NBA caliber moves during his one year with the Bulldogs and is explosive when driving to the basket but questions remain about his defensive and three-point shooting abilities.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 08:22 IST
NBA-Timberwolves select Georgia's Edwards first in 'virtual' draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected former Georgia guard Anthony Edwards with the first pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday in a move the team hopes will help revive the struggling franchise. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound teenager will join point guard D'Angelo Russell and center Karl-Anthony Towns on a Timberwolves team that finished 19-45 and in second to last place in the Western Conference last season.

The athletic 19-year-old displayed NBA caliber moves during his one year with the Bulldogs and is explosive when driving to the basket but questions remain about his defensive and three-point shooting abilities. "It's an indescribable feeling," Edwards said. "I'm blessed beyond measure to be in this situation."

Edwards sat surrounded by portraits of his late mother and grandmother, who both died of cancer. "They are with me at all times," he said.

James Wiseman, a 7-foot-1 center who can shoot and block shots, was selected second by the Golden State Warriors. Wiseman is a somewhat unknown commodity, having played just three games in college at Memphis.

"I'm truly ready to go to Golden State and just learn as much as possible," he said. Just hours before the draft, Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson suffered a lower right leg injury.

Although it was unclear how serious the injury was, some thought it might force the Warriors to select another guard but the team stuck with their plan to get Wiseman. The selection of Edwards first in the draft registered as a mild surprise as many predicted guard LaMelo Ball's name would be called first.

Instead, the Charlotte Hornets selected the Californian with the third pick. The 6-foot-7 Ball is an outstanding ball handler and creative passer but the Hornets will need to help him develop into a more consistent shooter.

Ball most recently played professionally for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League and is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, who was the second pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Florida State's Patrick Williams was selected fourth by the Chicago Bulls and defensive stalwart Isaac Okoro went fifth to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Onyeka Okongwu, who like Okoro was born to Nigerian parents, went sixth to the Atlanta Hawks. Crafty French point guard Killian Hayes went seventh to the Detroit Pistons, high flying Obi Toppin went eight to the New York Knicks and Israel's Deni Avdija went ninth to the Washington Wizards.

VIRTUAL DRAFT Like this year's NFL and NHL drafts, the NBA draft was held virtually with players, teams, and Commissioner Adam Silver all communicating digitally to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic forced the NBA to halt play in March before it completed its season in a bio-secure bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida and crowning the Los Angeles Lakers the champions in October. The regular season is set to start on Dec. 22. The NBA draft https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN27Z08R typically revels in glitz and glamour and Silver said he felt bad for the players and their families that the event had to be held virtually.

"It's a big disappointment," Silver said. "We owe them a big party."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

7,500 students set to benefit from $164m investment to build new classrooms

Around 7,500 students are set to benefit from the Governments latest investment of 164 million to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.The election delivered a clear mandate to accelerate our economic recovery and bui...

Japan to monitor virus cases, hospitals before any emergency declaration decision

Japan will not immediately declare a health emergency following a record rise in coronavirus cases, and will continue to monitor infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope, the governments chief spokesman said on Thursday.We will...

Soccer-Foden enjoys England redemption after double against Iceland

England midfielder Phil Foden said he was happy and relieved to repay manager Gareth Southgates trust in him with two goals against Iceland on Wednesday, two months after breaching COVID-19 protocols following the reverse fixture. Foden and...

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

A day after a wind-whipped wildfire in northern Nevada roared through a neighbourhood in Reno and destroyed at least five houses, more than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate including the mayor started returning home Wednesday. Ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020