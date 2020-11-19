Feels right at home with Manchester United, says de Gea

Reflecting on his decade-long stint with Manchester United, goalkeeper David de Gea has said that he feels right at home with the club. The 30-year-old had joined Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

During his time at Old Trafford, De Gea has also established himself as Spain's first-choice goalkeeper and he has enjoyed multiple triumphs with different managers. "It's wonderful to be here and, to be honest, I feel right at home in Manchester. I'm still the same person I am today but I'm much more mature now. I was coming to a massive club, [with a] different language, a different culture, everything was different and I matured a great deal," the official website of United quoted de Gea as saying.

"I've grown a lot as a player and I'm truly grateful for all these years that I've been here. It's been incredible," he added. De Gea also said that he is looking forward to the future with the club and he hopes to win more accolades for the Manchester-based club.

"I think you learn from your mistakes, you start to mature and life throws up difficult situations. You learn from them, from the bad times especially, and I think that's life," said de Gea. "The years have gone by. There have been good times and bad times but I'm doing well now. I'm looking forward to the future, which will hopefully bring many more years. Being at a club like this, and at this level for so many years, isn't easy so I'm proud of that," he added.

United is currently placed in the 14th position with 10 points from seven matches in the Premier League 2020-21 season. The side will next take on West Brom on Saturday, November 21. (ANI)