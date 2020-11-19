Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gayle pulls out of LPL, confirms his franchise Kandy Tuskers

Gayle and Plunkett's withdrawals were confirmed by their franchise Kandy Tuskers. "We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year's @LPLT20," Tuskers tweeted without specifying the reasons for the West Indian's decision.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:32 IST
Gayle pulls out of LPL, confirms his franchise Kandy Tuskers

Chris Gayle, one of T20 cricket's biggest draws, has pulled out of the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) along with England pacer Liam Plunkett and Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed, dealing a huge blow to the tournament even before its take-off. Gayle and Plunkett's withdrawals were confirmed by their franchise Kandy Tuskers.

"We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year's @LPLT20," Tuskers tweeted without specifying the reasons for the West Indian's decision. This was followed by another tweet, "We are also sad to announce that Liam Plunkett will also not be playing in this year's @LPLT20." The 41-year-old swashbuckling Jamaican holds the record for hitting the most number of sixes in the T20 format. He was recently seen in the IPL, turning up for Kings XI Punjab.

The latest developments from the LPL come a day after former Pakistan skipper Sarfraz's pullout from the franchise-based T20 tournament that is facing a host of issues including player payments and contracts. Sarfraz was to captain the Galle Gladiators franchise.

Gayle and Plunkett were set to join former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the team. The LPL is scheduled to start on November 26 with a clash between Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers in Hambantota, with the final slated for December 16.

Five teams -- Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna -- will compete for the top prize in the tournament. The Kandy franchise is owned by Bollywood actor Salman Khan's brother Sohail and will be coached by former Sri Lanka batsman Hashan Tillakaratne.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo, on visit to Israel, says he will go to Golan Heights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administrations break with previous U.S. policy on the strategic plateau.Washington in 2019 recognised Israels claim o...

Poland's parliament to vote on Warsaw's stance on EU budget

Polands lower house of parliament will vote later on Thursday on a resolution proposed by the prime minister in support of Warsaws stance on the EU budget and recovery fund, state news agency PAP quoted the house deputy speaker as saying.Th...

Migsun Group records path-breaking sales of 200 crores in festive season

New Delhi India, November 19 ANINewsVoir Migsun Group, a leading real estate firm in Delhi-NCR, has announced that it clocked sales of Rs 200 crore between October 1, 2020, and November 12, 2020. The Group has been doing well even during th...

Shiv Sena, NCP trying to destroy Cong in Maha: BJP's Darekar

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Thursday accused the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP of trying to destroy their ally Congress in the state by ignoring its demands. The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council was here to camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020