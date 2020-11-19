Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa to test new game-plan against England

South Africa are ready to unleash a new, aggressive brand of cricket on England when the teams start a three-match Twenty20 International series at Newlands on Nov. 27, their coach said on Thursday.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:04 IST
Cricket-South Africa to test new game-plan against England

South Africa are ready to unleash a new, aggressive brand of cricket on England when the teams start a three-match Twenty20 International series at Newlands on Nov. 27, their coach said on Thursday. Both sides are in quarantine in Cape Town ahead of the tour, which also includes three One-Day Internationals, but are able to train and will play intra-squad games in preparation.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher says his side is using those to work on a new approach he hopes will reverse a slide in fortunes across all three formats for the side. "We have started afresh and restructured our values," Boucher told reporters on Thursday. "It is all based on a performance model. Now is the time we can put it to the test, and who better to test us than the (50-over) world champions England.

"I am excited and nervous, but I think that is a good thing. A lot of the players are nervous, too." Boucher says the new philosophy is about a change in mindset and a more positive approach to the game.

"We want to be nice and aggressive, that is the way the game is going. You can’t be mavericks either, you need to be smart. We are trying to help the batters and bowlers add shots or varieties of balls to their game to help them develop." There are two Twenty20 World Cups in the next two years, first in India in Oct-Nov 2021 and then a year later in Australia.

Boucher would still like to have AB de Villiers, who has retired from international cricket, available for those tournaments. "I have not had a discussion with him since COVID-19. We will see as we get closer to the time of the World Cup. I still believe he is one of the best players in the world."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Om Birla, other parliamentarians pay floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of various political parties, paid their tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary in Parliament House...

Delhi govt to hike fines for not wearing masks, increase beds for COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced hiking fines for not using face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds for COVID-19 patients at hospitals amid a massive COVID-19 surge here. He also appeal...

Pompeo, on visit to Israel, says he will go to Golan Heights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administrations break with previous U.S. policy on the strategic plateau.Washington in 2019 recognised Israels claim o...

Poland's parliament to vote on Warsaw's stance on EU budget

Polands lower house of parliament will vote later on Thursday on a resolution proposed by the prime minister in support of Warsaws stance on the EU budget and recovery fund, state news agency PAP quoted the house deputy speaker as saying.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020