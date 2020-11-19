New Zealand and West Indies' IPL contingent clears second COVID-19 test

Left Menu
All the 20 New Zealand and West Indies players and support staff, who participated in the Indian Premier League, on Thursday cleared the second round of COVID-19 test ahead of their T20I series beginning November 27.

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:10 IST
All the 20 New Zealand and West Indies players and support staff, who participated in the Indian Premier League, on Thursday cleared the second round of COVID-19 test ahead of their T20I series beginning November 27. The test was conducted on the group that arrived from the UAE on November 14 after participating in the recently-concluded IPL.

"The second of three COVID-19 tests for the ten New Zealand players and support staff, and the ten @windiescricket players and support staff currently in managed isolation, have all been returned as negative. #NZvWI," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) tweeted. The group will undergo a final round of testing next week, after clearing which the players will be allowed to leave the "managed isolation" and join their teammates in the bio bubble.

"The two groups will have their final tests on Day 12 and, results permitting, will leave managed isolation next Thursday, November 26. #NZvWI," NZC added. As many as seven West Indies players, including T20I skipper Kieron Pollard, Test captain Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas, participated in the lucrative IPL.

New Zealnd skipper Kane Williamson and pace ace Trent Boult, who were part of the IPL but weren't named in the T20I squad, are also undergoing isolation. Last week, the West Indies contingent that arrived in New Zealand on October 30, had been stripped of the right to train while in managed isolation after players were found to have breached rules during their 14-day quarantine.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health had said that CCTV footage from the team's Christchurch hotel showed players mingling in hallways and sharing food in violation of managed isolation regulations. The squad is currently in Queenstown for the first warm-up match against New Zealand A starting on Friday, after clearing three rounds of testing and the mandatory isolation.

The series begins with the opening T20I in Auckland on November 27, followed by the second and third game in Mount Maunganui on November 29 and 30. It will be followed by two Test matches in Hamilton (December 3-7) and Wellington (December 11-15)..

