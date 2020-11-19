Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Former Wallabies coach Cheika makes code switch to lead Lebanon

"It's an unbelievable opportunity for me to do something that represents the land where my parents came from," Cheika told the Daily Telegraph https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport/nrl/former-wallabies-coach-michael-cheika-has-landed-his-first-ever-rugby-league-head-coach-role/news-story/4c263acf4f58a28bb546796ce4b6a6fc, adding that he closely followed the Cedars' run to the 2017 World Cup quarter-finals. "There is something about being Lebanese, you can never put your finger on it.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:41 IST
Rugby League-Former Wallabies coach Cheika makes code switch to lead Lebanon

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has switched codes to take charge of Lebanon's rugby league side with an eye on next year's Rugby League World Cup in England. Cheika coached the Wallabies for five years until he stepped down in 2019 after a quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

Cheika's parents were both migrants from Lebanon who came to Australia in the 1950s and the 53-year-old Australian said taking up the offer had to do with returning to his roots. "It's an unbelievable opportunity for me to do something that represents the land where my parents came from," Cheika told the Daily Telegraph https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport/nrl/former-wallabies-coach-michael-cheika-has-landed-his-first-ever-rugby-league-head-coach-role/news-story/4c263acf4f58a28bb546796ce4b6a6fc, adding that he closely followed the Cedars' run to the 2017 World Cup quarter-finals.

"There is something about being Lebanese, you can never put your finger on it. I'm born here but when I went there as an adult the first time we landed in Beirut, I really felt a strong connection to the place." Cheika, who said in May he could never coach against Australia, took a consultancy role with the Pumas in September and helped guide Mario Ledesma's side to their breakthrough 25-15 win over the All Blacks in the Tri-Nations.

He was also on the coaching staff of National Rugby League (NRL) side Sydney Roosters and the move to Lebanon is being seen as a stepping stone to a potential role in Australia's top-flight. "I'm still ambitious as a coach because I love it, I can't help it," Cheika added.

"I'm here with Argentina now because I love it. I just want it to unfold naturally. Being with the Roosters, it's been insightful but I'm going to take every day as it comes and see what happens from there."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Education Minister to be conferred with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award at a virtual ceremony on 21st November 2020.This award will be another in the list of many other national and international...

India Data Centres Draw USD 396 Mn Investment in 2020 So Far - Report

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Data centre industry revenue grew 3X in last 6 years - from USD 386 mn in 2014 to USD 1.01 bn in 2019 At least USD 7 bn leveraged capital investment committed or in stages of being deployed Indias 126 t...

Book chronicles journey of historic guns in India

International arms expert Robert Elgood explores historic Indian firearms in a new book by focusing on the famed Jodhpur collection that includes the best Indian matchlocks, modern British and American sporting guns, shotguns, revolvers and...

Newly sworn in Bihar education minister, facing corruption allegations, resigns

JDU MLA and newly appointed Education Minister of Bihar Mewalal Choudhury on Thursday resigned from his post following allegations of corruption against him. Choudhary was among the 14 ministers who were sworn in on November 16 as part of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020