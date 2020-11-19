Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Suárez and Busquets as Atlético hosts Barcelona in Spain

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will meet in the Spanish league on Saturday after both facing setbacks during the international break. Both Atlético and Barcelona have two games in hand, however. Real Sociedad visits sixth-place Cádiz on Sunday, while second-place Villarreal, two points off the lead, hosts Real Madrid on Saturday.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:28 IST
No Suárez and Busquets as Atlético hosts Barcelona in Spain

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will meet in the Spanish league on Saturday after both facing setbacks during the international break. Atlético, which has a chance to open a nine-point lead over its Catalan rival, will be without forward Luis Suárez for the match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Suárez would have been facing his old club for the first time but he tested positive for the coronavirus while on duty with Uruguay's national team.

A second test on Wednesday was also positive, forcing him to remain in isolation. Newly signed Atlético midfielder Lucas Torreira also tested positive while with the Uruguayan national team and won't be available either. Barcelona, meanwhile, will be without Sergio Busquets, who was injured while playing with Spain's national team.

There had been a lot of hype surrounding Suárez's meeting with Barcelona, which let the striker go in the offseason after coach Ronald Koeman arrived to revamp the squad. It's not all negative for Atlético, however. Some of the team's players did well with their national teams over the break, Jorge “Koke” Resurrección, Renan Lodi and João Félix among them.

Koke helped Spain rout Germany 6-0, while Lodi played in Brazil's 2-0 win over Uruguay and Félix scored a goal in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Croatia. “We are going to arrive for this match very motivated,” Félix said. “We all know Barcelona, they like to keep possession and they will make us run more than usual. But if we play our game, we will have a great match. These are the matches that we like to play, against good teams, against great players.” Barcelona also had several players out on international duty, including Lionel Messi with Argentina.

Messi returned to Spain on Wednesday and vented after being asked about the criticism directed at him by a former agent of teammate Antoine Griezmann. “To be honest, I'm a bit tired of always being the problem for everything in this club,” Messi said.

He also complained about having to undergo an inspection by Spanish tax officials on the plane upon his arrival. Real Sociedad leads the league with 20 points, three more than third-place Atlético and nine more than eighth-place Barcelona. Both Atlético and Barcelona have two games in hand, however.

Real Sociedad visits sixth-place Cádiz on Sunday, while second-place Villarreal, two points off the lead, hosts Real Madrid on Saturday. Madrid is in fourth place with 16 points and has one game in hand. The defending champions also got some bad news during the international break when captain Sergio Ramos injured his right leg in Spain's rout of Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Madrid's other central defender, Raphael Varane, was injured while playing for France. In other matches this weekend, Sevilla hosts struggling Celta Vigo on Saturday, and Valencia visits Alavés on Sunday.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Elevator Builders settles case with Sebi, pays over Rs 9 lakh

Elevator Builders Pvt Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of market norms with respect to change in its shareholding in Negotium International Trade Ltd, by paying over Rs 9 lakh towards settlement charge...

Want to take bilateral ties with India to new heights: Australian PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said his country plans to take bilateral ties with India to new heights by working together in frontier technologies. We have plans to take our entire relationship to new heights.In June ...

Pakistan's anti-terror court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in jail in two more cases

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in two more terror financing cases. Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US ha...

Germany marks 75th anniversary of landmark Nuremberg trials

Seventy-five years ago, the dock of Courtroom 600 of the Nuremberg Palace of Justice was packed with some of the most nefarious figures of the 20th Century Hermann Goering, Rudolf Hess, Joachim von Ribbentrop and 18 other high-ranking Nazis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020