Indian para cyclists embark on journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to scout talents

My goal is to scout young talents and train them with the right training and facilities that is needed to become a competitive para athlete with world class abilities," Mehta said in a release. "We are hopeful that Infinity Ride 2020 will ensure the required awareness among people and we will be able to get many aspirant sports persons who we can work with and make future ready." The Infinity ride, which is in its sixth year, will be covering 3801 km long route comprising treacherous mountain terrains.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:48 IST
Indian para cyclists, led by Limca Book of Records holder Aditya Mehta, on Thursday embarked on a journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as part of the Infinity Ride 2020 to raise awareness and scout para talent from across the country. The ride, a brain-child of the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) and supported by Border Security Force (BSF), took off from Nishant Bagh, Srinagar on Thursday with Rakesh Asthana, Director General BSF flagging off the ride.

Asian Para Cycling Championship bronze medallist Harinder Singh and Asian Games Track Cycling bronze medallist Gurlal Singh also joined the journey which will end at Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari on December 29 after covering 34 cities in 41 days. "India has no dearth of talent. My goal is to scout young talents and train them with the right training and facilities that is needed to become a competitive para athlete with world class abilities," Mehta said in a release.

"We are hopeful that Infinity Ride 2020 will ensure the required awareness among people and we will be able to get many aspirant sports persons who we can work with and make future ready." The Infinity ride, which is in its sixth year, will be covering 3801 km long route comprising treacherous mountain terrains. "I had ridden this route alone seven years back when no one thought it was possible for a person like me to come here and seven years later when I see so many riders alongside me," Mehta said.

"At a time like this when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental and physical fitness of most of us, I hope Infinity Ride 2020 will bear the message of not giving up and the importance of Fit India Movement across the country especially among the para aspirants." PTI ATK AT.

