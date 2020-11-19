Left Menu
LPL: Colombo Kings rope in Herschelle Gibbs as head coach

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs has been appointed head coach of Lanka Premier League (LPL) side Colombo Kings, the franchise announced on Thursday.

19-11-2020
Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs. Image Credit: ANI

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs has been appointed head coach of Lanka Premier League (LPL) side Colombo Kings, the franchise announced on Thursday. The Colombo based franchise is captained by Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews and Gibbs will now work with former Sri Lankan bowler Rangana Herath in the coaching department.

Meanwhile, the popularity of LPL has gone for a toss after high-profile players pulled out of the tournament. Death-over specialist Lasith Malinga, who was to feature for Galle Gladiators has opted out citing inadequate preparation time.

Also, Kandy Tuskers players Chris Gayle and Liam Plunkett have pulled out of the showpiece event. They were set to join former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the team before they opted out of the tournament. In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)

