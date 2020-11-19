Left Menu
Soccer-Rangers pair banned for seven games over breach of COVID-19 rules

Rangers' Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been banned for seven games after breaching COVID-19 regulations by attending a party, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:02 IST
Rangers' Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been banned for seven games after breaching COVID-19 regulations by attending a party, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) said on Thursday. Jones and Edmundson attended a private gathering "with others outside their household" on Nov. 1 following which they were suspended by Rangers pending an internal investigation.

The ban means the pair will miss Rangers' games against Aberdeen, Falkirk, Ross County, Dundee United, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Hibernian and will be eligible to return only for their clash with St Mirren on Dec. 30. Rangers are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership this season and top the table with 38 points from 14 games, nine clear of Celtic, who have two games in hand.

