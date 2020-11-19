Guardiola signs 2-year contract extension at Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension, the English club said Thursday. The new deal runs through the end of the 2022-23 season.

Guardiola is in his fifth season at City, longer than he stayed at Barcelona (four) and Bayern Munich (three). "Pep's contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years," City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said. "It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club."