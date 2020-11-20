Left Menu
Oriol Romeu signs new 2.5-year contract with Southampton FC

Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League club Southampton FC on Thursday.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 20-11-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 08:36 IST
Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu (Photo/ Southampton FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League club Southampton FC on Thursday. Romeu had entered the final season of his existing deal, but the 29-year-old has now extended his commitment at St Mary's until the summer of 2023.

"Staying here for longer is just what I wanted and I'm so happy and so pleased to get to this point. It's been six years now and has been a long journey, but I'm very excited and haven't felt as good as I'm feeling right now, so I want to keep this momentum going as long as possible," Romeu said in a statement. "It does really feel like home. I know everyone around now and they also know me. It's great to commit to the club for longer and I'm very happy they also insisted on me staying. I've always tried to help the team the best I can and that's paid off. The feelings right now are very good and we all feel very optimistic, and we must carry on like this," he added.

A graduate of the Barcelona academy, Romeu is now into his sixth season as a Southampton player, having joined from Chelsea in 2015. Since then, he has been a regular presence in the team, making 198 appearances for the club, while he was also named both Fans' and Players' Player of the Season in the 2016/17 campaign.

Romeu has also been a key part of the side that has made such a strong start to the current campaign, forming an impressive partnership with captain James Ward-Prowse in the centre of midfield. Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "I have not seen many players who are as professional as Oriol in my time as a manager. He gives his absolute commitment in everything that he does, whether it is in training or in a match, and this is a great example to set.

"Since I have been here, he has played some fantastic games for us, and the work he does in the number six position is very important - closing the space, putting pressure on his opponents, winning the ball back. "Even if he does not play he still supports the team 100 per cent at all times, and he is always pushing everyone around him. These are the sorts of players you want to have in your squad," he added. (ANI)

