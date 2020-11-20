Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sophia Popov shoots 64 to lead Pelican Women's Championship

Having obviously an exemption for the next couple years just frees up the swing a little bit, my mindset, I can be a little bit more aggressive, and I think I just took advantage of that." At the tricky Pelican Golf Club, the German birdied the last five holes for a front-nine 29, then cooled off on the back with two birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-4 18th. "I felt pretty confident coming into the round," Popov said.

PTI | Belleair | Updated: 20-11-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 09:23 IST
Sophia Popov shoots 64 to lead Pelican Women's Championship

Women's British Open winner Sophia Popov left top-ranked playing partner Jin Young Ko and everyone else behind in the Pelican Women's Championship. Popov shot a 6-under 64 in windy conditions on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Ashleigh Buhai, with Ko eight shots behind after a 72 in her first LPGA Tour start of the year.

Popov was the surprise winner at Royal Troon in August. "I think I'm playing with a different confidence level," Popov said. “You know, the shots are there. I always had them I felt like. I think mentally I've never felt as freed up as I do now. I don't know if that's from winning the tournament or just overall just having more fun out here. Having obviously an exemption for the next couple years just frees up the swing a little bit, my mindset, I can be a little bit more aggressive, and I think I just took advantage of that." At the tricky Pelican Golf Club, the German birdied the last five holes for a front-nine 29, then cooled off on the back with two birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-4 18th.

"I felt pretty confident coming into the round," Popov said. "Honestly, probably didn't see that many birdies on my front. I thought with the wind the course is playing really tough, and surprised myself a little on that front nine. Tried to keep it going, but think the other nine is definitely tough and so I'm happy with my score." Buhai birdied three of the last four holes. "You just have to stay patient, hit to the big parts of the green," the South African said. "I think in order to shoot a low score today, you got to have a hot putter, especially this afternoon. The greens firmed up a lot and it was difficult to get it close. That's what I did. I made some good putts coming down. I hit it close on 17 and then holed a nice one on 18 for birdie." Ko, the No. 1 player in the world for the last 68 weeks, has been home in South Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to play three straight tournaments through the US Women's Open.

Ally McDonald, playing alongside Popov and Ko in an afternoon threesome, was at 67 with Women's PGA champion Sei Young Kim, the No. 2 player in the world. "Honestly, my ball striking wasn't that great," McDonald said. "I just felt like my timing was just a little bit off." McDonald won her first LPGA Tour title late month in the Drive On Championship-Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia.

Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp and Australia's Minjee Lee topped the group at 68. "It's definitely a tricky golf course," Henderson said. "You got to be careful out there. It can kind of jump up and bite you if you're not paying attention, and especially with how windy it was earlier today." Local favorite Brittany Lincicome and Jessica Korda shot 69.

"A lot of the holes it seemed like it was a left-to-right wind, which being a draw player was just really messing with my swing," Lincicome said. "You have to miss it in the right spot, and I feel like I missed it in the wrong spot a few times." Lexi Thompson had a hole-in-one on the 162-yard third hole, her 12th of the day. "Hit a full 9-iron and it was kind of flagged right off the face," Thompson said. "I kind of went off a guy behind the green. He put his hands up. I couldn't tell if it went in or not. But it's a great feeling, even though there was only about ten people that saw it." She bogeyed three of the next four holes in a 70.

US Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6, also making her return to the LPGA Tour, had a double bogey and two bogeys in a 73. She last played the Women's Australian Open in February before the tour began shutting down its Asia swing because of the pandemic. The first-year tournament was originally to be held the same week as the PGA Championship in May. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra; Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musi...

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

The EUs efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the blocs competition...

Brexit trade negotiations suspended because of COVID-19 case

As if the Brexit trade negotiations were not tortuous enough, the coronavirus added a twist at a crucial stage on Thursday when top-level talks had to be suspended because an EU negotiator tested positive for COVID-19. It added uncertainty ...

Rugby-Pumas look for improvement in Wallabies test

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma believes his players played to the best of their abilities in their breakthrough win over New Zealand last weekend but will still be looking for improvement against Australia in Newcastle on Saturday. The Pumas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020