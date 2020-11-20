Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suresh Raina greets fans on auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Friday extended his greeting to everyone on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:42 IST
Suresh Raina greets fans on auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja
Suresh Raina (Photo/ Priyanka Chaudhary Raina Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Friday extended his greeting to everyone on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Raina, who recently retired from all forms of the game, shared a beautiful song to wish his fans 'good health and prosperity' on an auspicious occasion.

"Happy Maha Parv Chhath Puja. May you all be blessed with good health and prosperity.#ChhathPuja2020," Raina tweeted. The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

State governments across the country have appealed to people celebrating Chhath Puja to be mindful of the COVID-19 outbreak and follow health protocols. As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings on Chhath.

The main celebration will take place today as devotees will offer 'argha' to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad. The devotees will pray before sunrise and conclude their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra; Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musi...

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

The EUs efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the blocs competition...

Brexit trade negotiations suspended because of COVID-19 case

As if the Brexit trade negotiations were not tortuous enough, the coronavirus added a twist at a crucial stage on Thursday when top-level talks had to be suspended because an EU negotiator tested positive for COVID-19. It added uncertainty ...

Rugby-Pumas look for improvement in Wallabies test

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma believes his players played to the best of their abilities in their breakthrough win over New Zealand last weekend but will still be looking for improvement against Australia in Newcastle on Saturday. The Pumas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020