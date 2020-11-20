Back on track in terms of fitness and speed, says defender Gurinder Singh

Left Menu
Indian hockey team defender Gurinder Singh feels that players are moving in the right direction, since returning to the National Coaching Camp in August after a six-week break, and have been working towards achieving their previous form and match-fitness.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:58 IST
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian hockey team defender Gurinder Singh feels that players are moving in the right direction, since returning to the National Coaching Camp in August after a six-week break, and have been working towards achieving their previous form and match-fitness. The road has not been easy due to the on-going pandemic that has forced the teams to train in a bio-bubble at SAI, Bengaluru.

"We have slowly been gaining the levels we want to achieve after a long layoff during the lockdown months. I feel increasing the intensity of the sessions in the month of October and continuing the momentum in November has helped put us back on track especially in terms of fitness and speed," Gurinder said in a Hockey India release. Gurinder, however, did admit that training in a bubble has made the players learn new ways to de-load and hit the refresh button before the start of every week's grind.

"In normal times, we would go to the city, explore new places to dine and unwind. These outings would serve as an ideal way to hit the refresh button before the start of another hectic week," he said. "Now, as we live in a bubble, we have had to find new ways to relax, unwind, and recharge. While some of us listen to music, watch movies, or read books, some of us have been exploring the various facilities in SAI, trying a different sport, perhaps playing a form of volleyball, football, or even cricket, keeping all SOP guidelines in mind. The Coaches and Support Staff play golf sometimes on weekends and some of us have been wanting to try our hand at golf too," added Gurinder, who was part of the India Colts team that lifted the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in 2016.

Over the years, Gurinder has shown promise and maturity in his game and he vies to keep at it. "This is an important year for all of us and I am committed to executing my role as expected by the team and the chief coach. I am happy to have received opportunities in important tournaments that have helped me develop as a player. I am hopeful in the lead up to the Olympics next year, I will be able to prove my mettle to secure a place in the Indian team for Tokyo. That is the ultimate dream for any player," Gurinder said. (ANI)

